Quantitative Brokers Unveils "Two Algos In One" Options Strategy "Striker 2.0" Adds Price Discovery, Synthetic Target Price to Arrival Price Algo for Options on Futures Trade Execution - A Completely Different Kind of Algo

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantitative Brokers (QB) , a leading provider of advanced execution algorithms and data-driven analytics for global futures and options and OTC Fixed Income markets, today unveiled a significant upgrade to its "Striker" options on futures algo. The new two-in-one-algo allows professional traders to algorithmically seek out, display, and trade in-between minimum exchange tick increments, in addition to Striker's existing capability to participate in exchange increments.

"QB has created a completely different kind of algo," said Christian Hauff, QB Co-Founder and CEO. "Since the release of Striker last year, the QB team has conducted further quantitative research and development to detect and capture price improvement by leveraging the complex microstructure of the listed options market. Striker 2.0 provides traders the ability to dynamically trade exchange tick increments and capture true Fair Value between minimum tick increments, automating a laborious, time-consuming critical function."

Today's unveiling of Striker 2.0 continues QB's track record of innovations applicable to a wide variety of market participants. QB's Striker offering currently supports Treasury and Eurodollar Interest Rate Options on Futures - with plans to expand to other asset classes soon.

STRIKER – REVOLUTIONIZING OPTIONS TRADING



Launched in April 2020, Striker is a purpose built, best execution agency algo for options on futures and joined QB's suite of award-winning best execution algorithms: Bolt, Strobe, Legger, Closer, Octane, and The Roll.

Striker incorporates both real-time cointegration and implied pricing calculations to determine fair value. The algorithm also employs QB's industry-leading, dynamic passive and aggressive child order placement logic. Striker child order executions are transparently displayed in QB's complementary Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) platform.

QB is committed to providing cutting-edge trading solutions through its premium execution algorithms and analytics. QB's innovative suite of products aims to help reduce implicit trading costs and solve execution workflow challenges for its global, institutional clients on both buy and sell side. The new algorithm further pushes the boundaries of what is possible with electronic execution by entering the options on futures markets.

Striker is accessible through the numerous OEMS platforms that QB is integrated with, including QB's proprietary application on the Bloomberg App Portal. Striker will be provided as a broker-neutral solution as per all QB's algorithms for futures markets.

ABOUT QUANTITATIVE BROKERS

Quantitative Brokers (QB) is a global financial technology company, provides advanced algorithms and data-driven pre- and post-trade analytics to clients in the Futures, Options and interest rate markets. The company is built on a research-driven culture, market microstructure know-how, and algorithmic engineering expertise. QB continually develops and innovates an evolving suite of products to reduce and measure implicit trading costs for its clients. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, QB has branch offices in London, Sydney, and Chennai.

In December 2020, Deutsche Börse completed the previously announced purchase of a majority position in QB.

QB's portfolio of algorithms, simulation tools and analytics are used by many of the world's largest institutional investors. QB's suite of algorithms — Bolt, Strobe, Legger, Closer, Octane, The Roll, and Striker — are uniquely engineered for both central limit order books and OTC liquidity streams while accessible via all major execution and order management systems used by the buy-side, banks, and brokerage houses.

