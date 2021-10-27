Performance Marketing Leader Wunderkind Reports 46% YoY Growth Following US Expansion Rapidly growing industry leader marks completion of new brand, Names Michael Osborne as President, as it embarks on new era of growth in empowering brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderkind , ("the Company") a leading performance marketing engine that scales one-to-one messages for top retailers, announced it has reached a new milestone as it marks 46% growth during the COVID-19 pandemic in two of its largest markets, marking its way to become the world leader in brand engagement and one-to-one messaging. The major achievement comes following its expansion in the US and +70% year-on-year growth in monthly recurring revenue in the UK.

"For the first time, brands have a partner that helps them use their own first-party data to build lasting relationships with consumers while driving unmatched revenue,'' said Ryan Urban, CEO, Wunderkind. "By focusing on one-to-one experiences through the channel each individual prefers, Wunderkind ignites and reignites customer relationships, unlocking new growth strategies for top eCommerce brands every time a consumer enters their site, without any heavy-lifting required for our clients."

This year, the Company has signed on top brands such as The Honest Company, Diane Von Furstenberg, Paw.com, Birdies and Chubbies to scale text and email messaging to a new level. Following its UK expansion, Wunderkind is opening new offices across the US starting in Indianapolis with 95 employees, and hiring for over 133 open positions across engineering, product, sales and customer success.

As part of the company's massive growth, Michael ("Os") Osborne was recently appointed as President, reinforcing Wunderkind's investment in top talent and leadership to chart the course for the future of eCommerce. Osborne was previously the CEO of SmarterHQ, where he 10X'd the revenue with clients like Sam's Club, Bloomingdale's and DSW, and led it to a successful acquisition by Wunderkind in 2020. Prior to that, Os served as Chief Revenue Officer at software technology company, Bazaarvoice, where he led its IPO at over $100MM in revenue.

In his new role, Osborne will spearhead client management and sales growth, as well as the hiring and supercharging of Wunderkind's growth. The new charge follows the Company's recently announced partnership milestone with leading CRM provider Salesforce, integration with Klaviyo, a leading customer data and marketing automation platform that delivers more personalized experiences across owned-marketing channels, and acquisition of SmarterHQ, a leading advanced segmentation and orchestration engine for enterprise eCommerce.

"As multichannel shopping is reshaping Commerce today, retailers are aware every touchpoint of their consumer's shopping experience can lead to revenue. Now it is a matter of finding the right channel to deliver the right message at the right time," said Michael Osborne, President, Wunderkind. "Focusing first on our employees, we are doubling down on our success and biggest assets to continue to cater to client needs and most importantly converting new and returning consumers into loyal customers."

Using proprietary data models developed alongside hundreds of clients, Wunderkind smartly creates automated, dynamic engagement strategies that are built to guarantee revenue. Wunderkind's performance marketing technology has reached a total digital revenue for eCommerce retailers of 10.4% for email suite and 18.3% for email and text alone.

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is a leading performance marketing engine that scales one-to-one messages for top brands. Digital businesses use Wunderkind to remember who site visitors are better than ever before, allowing them to deliver high-performing, one-to-one messages on websites, through emails and texts, and in ads at a scale that's not otherwise possible. Wunderkind drives $2.8 billion dollars annually in directly attributable revenue for top eCommerce brands like Uniqlo, Sonos and HelloFresh, often ranking as a top-3 revenue channel in their own analytics. Wunderkind is maniacally obsessed with ROI and aims to be the infrastructural interface between individuals and brands in a world where consumers choose what they want, from whom, and when. Learn more by visiting the Wunderkind site .

