NEW Apprenticeship Expands Leadership Team to Drive Continued Growth, Providing Opportunities for Underrepresented Tech Talent and Building the Workforce of the Future

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Apprenticeship (NEW) has begun expanding their leadership team. Anastasia Apostol, VP of Operations, and Delante Lee Bess, VP of Technology now join Kris Knopf, Chief Revenue Officer on NEW's executive team after recently closing $2.5M in seed funding led by ECMC Group's Education Impact Fund. Focused on creating sustainable tech career opportunities for underrepresented communities, Apostol and Bess will help continue to strengthen NEW's scope and mission.

Bess began his career in technology more than ten years ago as a help-desk analyst. He has since worked in a variety of roles leading up to his position as VP of Technology at NEW. His background boasts a wide range of experiences including software and application development in ServiceNow and SAAS environments, as well as product management. Bess spent over seven years as a technical consultant, lending his expertise to a large university as well as various Fortune 100 companies. Driven by NEW's vision and his desire to "take technology and do something beneficial for society," Bess joined NEW's team officially this month. The Washington D.C. native believes in providing meaningful education to disenfranchised communities and opening doors for them in the tech field to improve their lives and their families' futures. Bess holds a Master's of Science degree in Business and Innovation from Northeastern University and is currently completing his capstone for a Master's Degree in Digital Media Design at Harvard.

"Working for NEW, there is high potential to really make an impact on the world," says Bess. "I'm excited to be a part of history and change the landscape of what is happening with employment in the US. We are providing a skilled pool of tech talent needed by all employers, while giving apprentices the opportunities to change their lives, their families, and their communities."

Internally, Bess hopes to enhance NEW's overall user experience to create seamless, enjoyable processes so that the team can free up and unlock their creativity to add value in other areas for NEW's long term mission.

Apostol entered her role as VP of Operations in September 2021 after spending the last decade working in education management. Beginning her prior work in admissions and recruiting, she later transitioned to student services at a leading global education services organization. Apostol's student services role enabled her to support students through initiatives such as developing an online learning community that positively impacted retention. Apostol possesses a Master's Degree in Organizational Leadership and is currently completing a second Master's in Business Administration. Like Bess, Apostol's mindset aligns with NEW's key mission to provide opportunities for underrepresented communities. She says she is eager to work for a company that "truly opens doors."

"I love technology, education, and creating efficient and effective infrastructures," says Apostol. "We are building upon NEWs success with added scalability and serving our apprentices, employers, and partners nationwide."

In her role at NEW, Apostol will leverage crucial data to obtain actionable insights that inform strategy and impact NEW's performance as a company. She looks forward to creating pathways for those who might not have previously considered a lucrative IT career as a realistic opportunity.

"NEW's leadership team has integrated quickly and is already making substantial progress to meet the unique needs of our employers and partners, as well as, building on the NEW experience for all our apprentice solutions. I am thrilled to have Apostol and Bess join Knopf to bring their passion and expertise to help create new tech career opportunities for communities while simultaneously building a scalable pool of skilled tech talent, meeting the needs of employers across the country," said Brad Voeller, Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 2016 in San Antonio, TX, New Apprenticeship partners with employers nationally to transform lives by bridging the gap between what schools teach and only experience can bring. Our experience-based learning and performance coaching system equips workforce talent with the skills they need to accelerate their careers and provides employers with highly qualified and productive talent, creating future leaders in tech. For more information visit: NewApprenticeship.com.

