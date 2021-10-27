Dell Technologies Announces Distribution Ratio for VMware Spin-Off Special Dividend

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces the final distribution ratio for the special dividend of its shares of VMware, Inc. Class A common stock and Class B common stock to Dell Technologies stockholders is .440626. Accordingly, Dell Technologies stockholders will receive .440626 of a share of VMware Class A common stock for each share of Dell Technologies common stock held as of 5:00 p.m. ET on October 29, 2021. Each share of VMware Class B common stock will be converted into one share of VMware Class A common stock in connection with the distribution and prior to the receipt by Dell Technologies' stockholders of such shares. Dell Technologies stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares of VMware Class A common stock.

The distribution is expected to be completed on November 1, 2021, following the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

Information about the foregoing matters and other information can be found in the company's current report on Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

