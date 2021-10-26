Precigen to Host R&D Update Virtual Event on November 4th to Share Clinical Developments

GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that the Company will host a virtual event on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET to provide an update on the progress for its clinical pipeline.

Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.)

The event will showcase data from several of the Company's most advanced clinical programs, such as PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T®, PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T®, PRGN-2009 OTS AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy and PRGN-2012 OTS AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy. Precigen executives and key opinion leaders will participate in the event, including:

Helen Sabzevari , PhD, President and CEO of Precigen

Mary L. (Nora) Disis , MD, University of Washington (UW) Professor of Medicine, Director of UW Center for Translational Medicine, Professor in the Clinical Research Division at Fred Hutch and a lead investigator for the PRGN-3005 clinical study

David Sallman , MD, Assistant Member in the Department of Malignant Hematology at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute and a lead investigator for the PRGN-3006 clinical study

James L. Gulley , MD, PhD, Branch Chief and Director of the Medical Oncology Service at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and a lead investigator for the PRGN-2009 clinical study

Clint T. Allen , MD, Principal Investigator with the Section on Translational Tumor Immunology at the NIH and a lead investigator for the PRGN-2012 clinical study

Participants may register and access the live webcast through Precigen's investor relations website in the Press & Events section. An archived recording will be posted to the investor relations website following the event.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision™

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated unique therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen and LinkedIn.

Trademarks

Precigen, UltraCAR-T, AdenoVerse and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

