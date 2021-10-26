Perfect Game Announces Scotty Baker as Regional Tournament Director of Mississippi

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game President Jerry Ford today announced that Scotty Baker will be joining the organization as a PG Regional Tournament Director based in Southaven, Miss.

Baker, who has 21 years of experience as a USSSA Baseball State Director in West Tennessee and Mississippi, will run operations out of Snowden Grove Park in Southaven, Miss., one of the premier facilities in the South. Snowden Grove Park houses 17 baseball fields, including three quads and one grouping of five fields. Perfect Game is set to host 18 events at the facility in 2022.

"We're very happy to welcome Scotty to the Perfect Game team as our new PG Regional Tournament Director in Mississippi. Scotty brings a wealth of youth baseball, event-hosting experience and a stellar reputation to this new position," said Ford. "The addition of Scotty and the Snowden Grove complex will allow Perfect Game to offer an increasing number of first-class opportunities to the youth of Mississippi and those throughout the Mid-South."

"I look forward to joining Perfect Game to help the organization continue to provide unrivaled opportunities for players of all ages and playing abilities, with the overall goal of having them fall in love with the sport of baseball," said Baker.

With the addition of Baker and the Snowden Grove complex, Perfect Game will expand its reach in the baseball-rich Mid-South, further securing PG's position as the country's largest elite youth baseball platform and scouting service. Perfect Game hosts more than 8,600 events and 300,000 games annually in nearly every state.

