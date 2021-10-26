Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby to Chair PIC International Conference in Belgium on November 9-10, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that CEO Dr. Michael Lebby has been invited to co-chair the 5th Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) International Conference taking place November 9-10, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium.

The 5th PIC International conference will build on the success of its predecessors, with industry-leading insiders delivering more than 30 presentations spanning 5 sectors. Attendees at the two-day conference will gain an up-to-date overview of the status of the Photonics industry and will have the opportunity to meet many other key players within the community.

At the conference, Dr. Lebby will lead a talk entitled "Increasing Power Efficiency with Electro-optic (EO) Polymers", focusing on the rapidly growing demand for improved power efficiency.

5th PIC International Conference

Title: Increasing Power Efficiency with Electro-optic (EO) Polymers

Presenter: Dr. Michael Lebby, CEO of Lightwave Logic

Date: Wednesday November 10th, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central European Time

"This presentation is particularly relevant in today's market environment given the increasing urgency for increased power efficiency," said Dr. Lebby. "Firstly, today's applications are demanding lower power consumption. In addition, as speeds increase, power consumption tends to increase, so more efficiency is needed to stay even.

"To conclude, our technology platform not only increases speed and lowers power consumption which increases efficiency, but also saves the customer money with less chips - our modulators can be directly driven from existing ICs which means less need for driver chips," concluded Lebby.

For more information or to register for the PIC International conference, please visit the event website at www.picinternational.net.

