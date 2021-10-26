Family Jeweler Shane Co. Opens Newest Brick-and-Mortar Store in Chandler, AZ The South Chandler location is the company's second store in Phoenix area

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shane Co., the largest family-owned jewelry company in the United States, today announced the opening of their new store in Chandler, Arizona on Friday, October 29th at 10 am MST. Located at 1205 S Arizona Avenue, with a spacious new showroom that offers a hands-on and unique store experience for customers, this store is the jeweler's 21st location in the United States.

"We're thrilled to open a new Shane Co. store in Chandler and expand in the Phoenix area – a location where we've had a brand presence for over 20 years with our Scottsdale store," said Rordan Shane, President and CEO of Shane Co. "Our Chandler store offers our customers a re-imagined in-store experience that reflects the core values and unique differentiators of the Shane Co. brand in a multi-dimensional way. We pride ourselves on offering the best customer experience of any jeweler and are happy to continue to deliver on this promise in our newest location."

Located just south of downtown Chandler off the 202, the new Arizona location offers a modern, educational, and immersive customer-centric shopping experience. Guests can browse an incomparable selection of fine fashion jewelry including engagement rings in 14K yellow, white, and the signature Shane Co. shade of rose gold, as well as platinum. Customers can choose from directly sourced and hand-selected natural diamonds, sapphires, rubies, and gemstones. A custom-lighted photo area encourages guests to photograph and share on social.

Guests are encouraged to educate themselves about Shane Co.'s commitment to ethical sourcing as well as their in-house design process through three-dimensional in-store displays. The showroom experience presents vintage jewelry-making tools, a natural gemstone nook highlighting the journey from rough to finished pieces, and a viewing area to watch jewelers as they work – just a few examples of the interactive touchpoints where guests can learn more information about Shane Co. products and gemstones. Visit www.shaneco.com for full details.

Additional Shane Co. Chandler Store Highlights:

Expansive showroom with a wide selection of natural diamonds, gemstones, and fine jewelry to try on

Welcoming lobby with coffee bar and greeter station

World map showing where Shane Co.'s conflict-free diamonds and gemstones are directly sourced

Photo area to show off your sparkling jewelry

Jeweler Workshop where you can watch jewelers working

Rough gemstones that customers can hold

What Makes Shane Co. Different?

Best-In-Class Customer Service

Free Lifetime Warranty that covers the center stone, resizing, maintenance, and more

Unparalleled Upgrade Program for diamonds, gemstones and metal

Always Ethically Sourced/Conflict-Free

Superior Natural Diamonds and Gemstones

Onsite Jewelers at every location

Unique Jewelry Personalization Options

Onsite Laser Engraving Technology

No Pressure Shopping Atmosphere with Non-Commission Jewelry Consultants

Free Shipping and Free 60-Day Returns

New Shane Co. Chandler Store Location

1205 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85286

Chandler Store Hours

Monday - Friday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Shopping Options

Drop by in-store

Schedule an appointment

Curbside Service for order pickups

About Shane Co.

Shane Co. is a fourth-generation, family-owned jeweler committed to offering fine jewelry of the highest quality, from diamonds and engagement rings to gifts for any occasion. Shane Co. is a direct importer of diamonds, rubies, sapphires, pearls, and other gemstones and operates 21 stores in 13 states, as well as an online store at www.ShaneCo.com. The jeweler is recognized in the industry as a price leader offering the finest array of customer benefits, including a Free Lifetime Warranty and a 60-day Money-back Guarantee. More than just a jewelry store, Shane Co. is your friend in the jewelry business.

