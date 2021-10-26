Digital Realty Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the third quarter of 2021. All per-share results are presented on a fully-diluted share and unit basis.
Highlights
- Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.44 per share in 3Q21, compared to a net loss available to common stockholders of ($0.14) in 3Q20
- Reported FFO per share of $1.54 in 3Q21, compared to $1.19 in 3Q20
- Reported core FFO per share of $1.65 in 3Q21, compared to $1.54 in 3Q20
- Signed total bookings during 3Q21 expected to generate $113 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $12 million contribution from interconnection
- Raised core FFO per share outlook from $6.45-$6.50 to $6.50-$6.55
Financial Results
Digital Realty reported revenues for the third quarter of 2021 of $1.1 billion, a 4% increase from the previous quarter and an 11% increase from the same quarter last year.
The company delivered third quarter of 2021 net income of $137 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $124 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $0.45 per diluted share in the previous quarter and ($0.14) per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Digital Realty generated third quarter of 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $610 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 7% increase over the same quarter last year.
The company reported third quarter of 2021 funds from operations of $447 million, or $1.54 per share, compared to $1.78 per share in the previous quarter and $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year.
Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered third quarter of 2021 core FFO per share of $1.65, a 7% increase from $1.54 per share in the previous quarter, and a 7% increase from $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year.
Leasing Activity
In the third quarter, Digital Realty signed total bookings expected to generate $113 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $12 million contribution from interconnection.
"Digital Realty's global platform, broad product spectrum, and significant scale underpinned our strong third quarter results," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "Record new logo growth and continued strong bookings in the quarter reflect the global adoption of PlatformDIGITAL®, while our robust internal processes enabled us to execute consistently for our growing list of customers."
The weighted-average lag between new leases signed during the third quarter of 2021 and the contractual commencement date was seven months.
In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $223 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the third quarter of 2021 rolled down 5.6% on a cash basis and down 3.3% on a GAAP basis.
New leases signed during the third quarter of 2021 are summarized by region as follows:
Annualized GAAP
Base Rent
GAAP Base Rent
GAAP Base Rent
The Americas
(in thousands)
Square Feet
per Square Foot
Megawatts
per Kilowatt
0-1 MW
$11,685
59,887
$195
4.3
$226
> 1 MW
37,923
397,759
95
39.5
80
Other (1)
276
5,991
46
—
—
Total
$49,883
463,637
$108
43.8
$94
EMEA (2)
0-1 MW
$15,225
68,285
$223
6.5
$196
> 1 MW
20,988
128,885
163
15.4
114
Other (1)
21
—
-
—
—
Total
$36,234
197,170
$184
21.9
$138
Asia Pacific (2)
0-1 MW
$5,119
10,739
$477
1.4
$296
> 1 MW
9,850
53,946
183
6.0
137
Other (1)
123
1,484
83
—
—
Total
$15,092
66,168
$228
7.4
$168
All Regions (2)
0-1 MW
$32,028
138,911
$231
12.2
$218
> 1 MW
68,761
580,589
118
60.9
94
Other (1)
420
7,475
56
—
—
Total
$101,209
726,975
$139
73.1
$115
Interconnection
$11,636
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Grand Total
$112,845
726,975
$139
73.1
$115
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.
(1)
Other includes Powered Base Building® shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities.
(2)
Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Investment Activity
During the third quarter, the existing joint venture between Digital Realty and PGIM Real Estate, the real estate investment management and advisory business of Prudential Financial, completed the sale of a portfolio of 10 data centers in North America for $581 million, representing an exit cap rate of approximately 4.5% on the seven stabilized assets in the portfolio. PGIM Real Estate owned an 80% interest and Digital Realty owned a 20% interest in the joint venture. The transaction generated net proceeds of approximately $347 million, of which Digital Realty's share was approximately $85 million, including a $19 million promote fee.
Separately, Digital Realty closed on the sale of a 56-acre land parcel in Mesa, AZ during the third quarter for approximately $17 million.
Likewise during the third quarter, Digital Realty closed its previously announced joint venture with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in India. The joint venture enables the expansion of PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's global data center platform, which supports the evolving data, control and networking demands of global service providers as well as global and local enterprises. Its expansion across India is expected to enable customers to rapidly scale digital transformation by deploying critical infrastructure with a leading global data center provider at the heart of a growing connected data community in India.
Subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty reached an agreement to make a strategic investment in AtlasEdge Data Centres, a leading European edge data center provider.
Also subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty and Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund created a new joint venture which acquired a controlling interest in Medallion Communications, Nigeria's leading colocation and interconnection provider, for approximately $29 million. In addition, Kenyan data center operator iColo, Digital Realty's existing joint venture with Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund, closed on the acquisition of a land parcel in Maputo, Mozambique during the third quarter for $3 million.
Balance Sheet
Digital Realty had approximately $14.1 billion of total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2021, comprised of $13.8 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.2 billion of secured debt. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA was 6.0x, debt plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 26.1% and fixed charge coverage was 5.8x. Pro forma for settlement of the $950 million forward equity offering completed in September, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.6x and fixed charge coverage was 6.0x.
Digital Realty completed the following financing transactions during the third quarter.
- In early July, Digital Realty closed an offering of CHF545 million, or approximately $595 million, of Swiss green bonds with a weighted-average maturity of approximately 6.6 years and a weighted-average coupon of approximately 0.37%.
- In early July, Digital Realty liquidated its remaining stake in Megaport with the sale of 1.95 million shares at a price of A$17.55 per share, generating gross proceeds of A$34 million, or approximately $26 million.
- In late August, Digital Realty issued approximately 0.6 million shares of common stock under the company's at-the-market equity offering program at a weighted average price of $162.20 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $95 million.
- In early September, Digital Realty completed an offering of 6,250,000 shares of common stock at a price of $160.50 per share, subject to forward sale agreements. The company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $950 million (net of fees and estimated expenses) upon full physical settlement of the forward sale agreements, expected to be no later than March 13, 2023.
2021 Outlook
Digital Realty raised its 2021 core FFO per share outlook from $6.45-$6.50 to $6.50-$6.55. The assumptions underlying the outlook are summarized in the following table.
As of
As of
As of
As of
Top-Line and Cost Structure
February 11, 2021
April 29, 2021
July 29, 2021
October 26, 2021
Total revenue
$4.250 - $4.350 billion
$4.300 - $4.400 billion
$4.325 - $4.425 billion
$4.400 - $4.425 billion
Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)
($10) - ($15) million
($20) - ($25) million
($20) - ($25) million
($20) - ($25) million
Adjusted EBITDA
$2.300 - $2.350 billion
$2.330 - $2.380 billion
$2.350 - $2.400 billion
$2.400 - $2.425 billion
G&A
$365 - $375 million
$380 - $390 million
$380 - $390 million
$380 - $390 million
Internal Growth
Rental rates on renewal leases
Cash basis
Slightly negative
Slightly negative
Slightly negative
Slightly negative
GAAP basis
Slightly positive
Slightly positive
Slightly positive
Slightly positive
Year-end portfolio occupancy
84.0% - 85.0%
84.0% - 85.0%
84.0% - 85.0%
84.0% - 85.0%
"Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2)
(2.5%) - (3.5%)
(2.5%) - (3.5%)
(2.5%) - (3.5%)
(2.5%) - (3.5%)
Foreign Exchange Rates
U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling
$1.25 - $1.30
$1.30 - $1.38
$1.30 - $1.38
$1.30 - $1.38
U.S. Dollar / Euro
$1.15 - $1.20
$1.15 - $1.20
$1.15 - $1.20
$1.15 - $1.20
External Growth
Dispositions
Dollar volume
$0.6 - $1.0 billion
$0.7 - $1.0 billion
$0.7 - $1.0 billion
$0.7 - $1.0 billion
Cap rate
0.0% - 12.0%
0.0% - 12.0%
0.0% - 12.0%
0.0% - 12.0%
Development
CapEx (3)
$2.0 - $2.3 billion
$2.0 - $2.3 billion
$2.0 - $2.3 billion
$2.0 - $2.3 billion
Average stabilized yields
9.0% - 15.0%
9.0% - 15.0%
9.0% - 15.0%
9.0% - 15.0%
Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (4)
$5 - $10 million
$5 - $10 million
$5 - $10 million
$5 - $10 million
Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (5)
$220 - $230 million
$220 - $230 million
$210 - $220 million
$190 - $200 million
Balance Sheet
Long-term debt issuance
Dollar amount
$1.0 - $1.5 billion
$1.0 - $1.5 billion
$1.8 - $2.0 billion
$1.8 - $2.0 billion
Pricing
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
Timing
Early-to-mid 2021
Early-to-mid 2021
Early-to-mid 2021
Early-to-mid 2021
Net income per diluted share
$1.40 - $1.45
$2.00 - $2.05
$2.20 - $2.25
$2.45 - $2.50
Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale
$4.90 - $4.90
$4.25 - $4.25
$4.15 - $4.15
$3.95 - $3.95
Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined)
$6.30 - $6.35
$6.25 - $6.30
$6.35 - $6.40
$6.40 - $6.45
Non-core expenses and revenue streams
$0.10 - $0.15
$0.25 - $0.25
$0.10 - $0.10
$0.10 - $0.10
Core Funds From Operations / share
$6.40 - $6.50
$6.50 - $6.55
$6.45 - $6.50
$6.50 - $6.55
(1)
Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rent expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., ASC 805 adjustments).
(2)
The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2019 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It also excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2020-2021, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented.
(3)
Includes land acquisitions.
(4)
Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs.
(5)
Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO, and definitions of FFO and core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.
Investor Conference Call
Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT on October 26, 2021, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com/. The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's third quarter 2021 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein and Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power.
To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID# 0133975 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com/.
Telephone and webcast replays will be available after the call until November 23, 2021. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and providing the conference ID# 10160289. The webcast replay can be accessed on Digital Realty's website.
About Digital Realty
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with over 280 facilities in 49 metros across 25 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations
Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-20
Rental revenues
$773,195
$768,826
$754,544
$754,422
$726,441
$2,296,565
$2,004,256
Tenant reimbursements - Utilities
189,060
169,743
184,973
154,937
155,111
543,776
410,207
Tenant reimbursements - Other
57,666
60,261
59,328
62,084
53,654
177,255
173,227
Interconnection & other
90,983
90,565
89,061
86,424
85,725
270,609
240,988
Fee income
3,255
3,628
2,426
4,722
3,687
9,309
10,492
Other
18,977
165
59
20
50
19,201
1,830
Total Operating Revenues
$1,133,136
$1,093,188
$1,090,391
$1,062,609
$1,024,668
$3,316,715
$2,841,000
Utilities
$209,585
$185,010
$176,046
$169,282
$177,925
$570,642
$467,623
Rental property operating
196,743
198,207
185,733
205,177
180,755
580,682
489,411
Property taxes
55,915
42,795
49,005
42,442
39,732
147,715
126,926
Insurance
4,718
5,703
3,498
3,410
2,926
13,919
9,843
Depreciation & amortization
369,035
368,981
369,733
359,915
365,842
1,107,749
1,006,464
General & administration
97,082
94,956
97,568
101,582
90,431
289,606
243,346
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses
1,377
2,536
2,427
606
920
6,340
5,834
Transaction and integration expenses
13,804
7,075
14,120
19,290
14,953
34,999
87,372
Impairment of investments in real estate
—
—
—
—
6,482
—
6,482
Other expenses
510
2,298
(257)
641
297
2,551
433
Total Operating Expenses
$948,769
$907,561
$897,873
$902,345
$880,263
$2,754,203
$2,443,734
Operating Income
$184,367
$185,627
$192,518
$160,264
$144,405
$562,512
$397,266
Equity in (loss) earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
40,884
52,143
(23,031)
31,055
(2,056)
69,996
(88,684)
Gain on sale / deconsolidation
(635)
499
333,921
1,684
10,410
333,785
315,211
Interest and other (expense) income, net
(2,947)
10,124
(7,186)
(2,747)
4,348
(9)
22,969
Interest (expense)
(71,417)
(75,014)
(75,653)
(77,848)
(89,499)
(222,084)
(255,173)
Income tax (expense)
(13,709)
(47,582)
(7,547)
(3,322)
(16,053)
(68,838)
(34,725)
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
—
—
(18,347)
(49,576)
(53,007)
(18,347)
(53,639)
Net Income / (Loss)
$136,543
$125,797
$394,675
$59,510
($1,452)
$657,015
$303,225
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,266)
(4,544)
(8,756)
(1,818)
1,316
(15,566)
(4,515)
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
$134,277
$121,253
$385,919
$57,692
($136)
$641,449
$298,710
Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends
(10,181)
(11,885)
(13,514)
(13,514)
(20,712)
(35,580)
(63,022)
Gain on / (Issuance costs associated with) redeemed preferred stock
—
18,000
—
—
(16,520)
18,000
(16,520)
Net Income / (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
$124,096
$127,368
$372,405
$44,178
($37,368)
$623,869
$219,168
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
283,105,966
281,791,855
281,094,798
280,117,213
270,214,413
281,445,252
253,377,527
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
283,817,950
282,433,857
281,928,182
281,122,368
270,214,413
282,075,611
256,362,579
Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units
290,253,718
289,484,805
289,210,666
288,903,143
281,523,515
289,218,609
264,401,464
Net income / (loss) per share - basic
$0.44
$0.45
$1.32
$0.16
($0.14)
$2.22
$0.86
Net income / (loss) per share - diluted
$0.44
$0.45
$1.32
$0.16
($0.14)
$2.21
$0.85
Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-20
Net Income / (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
$124,096
$127,368
$372,405
$44,178
($37,368)
$623,869
$219,168
Adjustments:
Non-controlling interest in operating partnership
3,000
3,200
9,800
1,300
(1,000)
16,000
8,200
Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1)
362,728
363,640
364,697
354,366
358,619
1,091,065
987,470
Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization
21,293
20,983
19,378
21,471
19,213
61,654
56,259
(Gain) on real estate transactions (2)
(63,799)
(499)
(333,921)
(1,684)
(10,410)
(398,219)
(315,211)
Impairment of investments in real estate
-
-
-
-
6,482
-
6,482
Funds From Operations - diluted
$447,318
$514,692
$432,359
$419,631
$335,536
$1,394,369
$962,368
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic
289,542
288,843
288,377
287,898
278,079
288,880
261,416
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)
290,254
289,485
289,211
288,903
281,524
289,531
264,401
Funds From Operations per share - basic
$1.54
$1.78
$1.50
$1.46
$1.21
$4.83
$3.68
Funds From Operations per share - diluted (3)
$1.54
$1.78
$1.50
$1.45
$1.19
$4.82
$3.64
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-20
Funds From Operations - diluted
$447,318
$514,692
$432,359
$419,631
$335,536
$1,394,369
$962,368
Termination fees and other non-core revenues (4)
(18,066)
(11,122)
(59)
(25)
(5,713)
(29,247)
(30,046)
Transaction and integration expenses
13,804
7,075
14,120
19,290
14,953
34,999
87,372
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
-
-
18,347
49,576
53,007
18,347
53,639
(Gain on) / Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
-
(18,000)
-
-
16,520
(18,000)
16,520
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (5)
1,377
2,536
2,427
606
920
6,340
5,834
(Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation
33,774
(51,649)
34,072
(27,190)
10,312
16,197
109,126
Other non-core expense adjustments
1,004
2,298
(19,240)
3,353
6,697
(15,938)
12,228
Core Funds From Operations - diluted
$479,211
$445,830
$482,026
$465,241
$432,232
$1,407,067
$1,217,041
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)
290,254
289,485
289,211
288,903
281,524
289,531
264,401
Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (3)
$1.65
$1.54
$1.67
$1.61
$1.54
$4.86
$4.60
(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-20
Depreciation & amortization per income statement
$369,035
$368,981
$369,733
$359,915
$365,842
1,107,749
1,006,464
Non-real estate depreciation
(6,307)
(5,341)
(5,036)
(5,549)
(7,223)
(16,684)
(18,994)
Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization
$362,728
$363,640
$364,697
$354,366
$358,619
$1,091,065
$987,470
(2)
For the third quarter 2021, includes a $64 million gain that represents Digital Realty's share from a sale of a portfolio of assets within an unconsolidated joint venture. The gain is included in equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures in our consolidated income statement.
(3)
For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO and the share count detail section that follows the reconciliation of core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. For definitions and discussion of FFO and core FFO, see the definitions section.
(4)
Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business. For the third quarter 2021, includes a $19 million promote received related to a sale of portfolio of assets within an unconsolidated joint venture. The promote is included in Other revenue in our consolidated income statement.
(5)
Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-20
Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders
$479,211
$445,830
$482,026
$465,241
$432,232
$1,407,067
$1,217,041
Adjustments:
Non-real estate depreciation
6,307
5,341
5,036
5,549
7,223
16,684
18,994
Amortization of deferred financing costs
3,625
3,718
3,538
3,709
3,655
10,881
11,576
Amortization of debt discount/premium
1,138
1,166
1,134
1,033
987
3,438
2,941
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
15,082
15,579
16,097
16,315
15,969
46,758
43,182
Straight-line rental revenue
(11,969)
(16,139)
(18,492)
(14,402)
(10,017)
(46,600)
(36,349)
Straight-line rental expense
7,862
7,175
6,709
3,629
3,934
21,746
12,767
Above- and below-market rent amortization
1,165
1,858
2,137
3,239
2,360
5,160
9,448
Deferred tax (expense) benefit
2,112
35,522
(4,509)
(4,226)
6,421
33,125
5,479
Leasing compensation & internal lease commissions
11,142
11,078
11,042
10,506
6,052
33,262
10,584
Recurring capital expenditures (1)
(50,800)
(39,231)
(39,522)
(83,571)
(53,683)
(129,553)
(127,156)
AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders (2)
$464,875
$471,897
$465,196
$407,022
$415,133
$1,401,968
$1,168,507
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic
289,542
288,843
288,377
287,898
278,079
288,880
261,416
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)
290,254
289,485
289,211
288,903
281,524
289,531
264,401
AFFO per share - diluted (3)
$1.60
$1.63
$1.61
$1.41
$1.47
$4.84
$4.42
Dividends per share and common unit
$1.16
$1.16
$1.16
$1.12
$1.12
$3.48
$3.36
Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio
72.4%
71.2%
72.1%
79.5%
76.0%
71.9%
76.0%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Share Count Detail
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-20
Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding
289,542
288,843
288,377
287,898
278,079
288,880
261,416
Add: Effect of dilutive securities
712
642
834
1,005
3,445
651
2,985
Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted
290,254
289,485
289,211
288,903
281,524
289,531
264,401
(1)
Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions.
(2)
For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and core FFO, see above.
(3)
For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
Assets
Investments in real estate:
Real estate
$23,384,809
$23,287,853
$22,762,279
$23,142,988
$22,125,486
Construction in progress
3,238,388
3,270,570
2,904,642
2,768,326
2,328,654
Land held for future development
118,091
143,575
192,896
226,862
198,536
Investments in real estate
$26,741,289
$26,701,998
$25,859,817
$26,138,175
$24,652,676
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(6,159,294)
(5,919,650)
(5,649,019)
(5,555,221)
(5,250,140)
Net Investments in Properties
$20,581,995
$20,782,348
$20,210,798
$20,582,954
$19,402,536
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
1,292,325
1,119,026
970,703
1,148,158
1,059,978
Net Investments in Real Estate
$21,874,320
$21,901,374
$21,181,501
$21,731,112
$20,462,514
Cash and cash equivalents
$116,002
$120,482
$221,140
$108,501
$971,305
Accounts and other receivables (1)
610,416
630,086
657,096
603,111
585,506
Deferred rent
552,850
539,379
524,200
528,180
510,627
Customer relationship value, deferred leasing costs & other intangibles, net
2,871,622
2,956,027
3,057,245
3,122,904
3,106,414
Goodwill
8,062,914
8,185,931
8,125,706
8,330,996
8,012,256
Operating lease right-of-use assets (2)
1,442,661
1,452,633
1,495,869
1,386,959
1,363,285
Other assets
316,863
365,308
279,734
264,528
423,426
Total Assets
$35,847,648
$36,151,220
$35,542,491
$36,076,291
$35,435,333
Liabilities and Equity
Global unsecured revolving credit facilities
$832,322
$1,026,368
$451,007
$531,905
$124,082
Unsecured term loans
—
—
—
536,580
512,642
Unsecured senior notes, net of discount
13,012,790
12,659,043
12,566,198
11,997,010
11,999,170
Secured debt and other, net of premiums
242,427
242,410
239,634
239,222
238,866
Operating lease liabilities (2)
1,543,231
1,545,689
1,581,759
1,468,712
1,444,060
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
1,341,866
1,367,240
1,305,921
1,420,162
1,610,814
Deferred tax liabilities, net
725,955
742,127
650,543
698,308
711,474
Accrued dividends and distributions
—
—
—
324,386
571
Security deposits and prepaid rent
341,778
362,606
362,008
371,659
353,902
Total Liabilities
$18,040,369
$17,945,483
$17,157,070
$17,587,944
$16,995,581
Redeemable non-controlling interests - operating partnership
40,924
41,490
40,097
42,011
41,265
Equity
Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 110,000,000 shares authorized:
Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (3)
—
—
$219,250
$219,250
$219,250
Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (4)
$193,540
$193,540
193,540
193,540
193,540
Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (5)
203,264
203,264
203,264
203,264
203,264
Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (6)
334,886
334,886
334,886
334,886
334,886
Common Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 392,000,000 shares authorized (7)
2,818
2,806
2,795
2,788
2,784
Additional paid-in capital
21,010,202
20,844,834
20,700,282
20,626,897
20,566,645
Dividends in excess of earnings
(4,358,933)
(4,153,407)
(3,952,497)
(3,997,938)
(3,726,901)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(111,560)
31,733
(77,783)
135,010
(123,623)
Total Stockholders' Equity
$17,274,217
$17,457,656
$17,623,737
$17,717,697
$17,669,845
Noncontrolling Interests
Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership
$459,814
$513,897
$571,292
$608,980
$620,676
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
32,324
192,694
150,295
119,659
107,966
Total Noncontrolling Interests
$492,138
$706,591
$721,587
$728,639
$728,642
Total Equity
$17,766,355
$18,164,247
$18,345,324
$18,446,336
$18,398,487
Total Liabilities and Equity
$35,847,648
$36,151,220
$35,542,491
$36,076,291
$35,435,333
(1)
Net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $24,038 and $18,825 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(2)
Adoption of the new lease accounting standard required that we adjust the consolidated balance sheet to include the recognition of additional right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for operating leases. See our quarterly report on Form 10–Q filed on May 10, 2019 for additional information.
(3)
Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, 6.625%, $0 and $201,250 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 0 and 8,050,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(4)
Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.250%, $200,000 and $200,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,000,000 and 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(5)
Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.850%, $210,000 and $210,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,400,000 and 8,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(6)
Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.200%, $345,000 and $345,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 13,800,000 and 13,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(7)
Common Stock: 283,846,802 and 208,900,758 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectivel
Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation &
Three Months Ended
Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
Net Income / (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
$124,096
$127,368
$372,405
$44,178
($37,368)
Interest
71,417
75,014
75,653
77,848
89,499
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
—
—
18,347
49,576
53,007
Income tax expense (benefit)
13,709
47,582
7,547
3,322
16,053
Depreciation & amortization
369,035
368,981
369,733
359,915
365,842
EBITDA
$578,257
$618,945
$843,685
$534,839
$487,033
Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization
21,293
20,983
19,378
21,471
19,213
Unconsolidated JV interest expense and tax expense
11,008
15,523
8,786
12,143
9,002
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses
1,377
2,536
2,427
606
920
Transaction and integration expenses
13,804
7,075
14,120
19,290
14,953
(Gain) on sale / deconsolidation
635
(499)
(333,921)
(1,684)
(10,410)
Impairment of investments in real estate
—
—
—
—
6,482
Other non-core adjustments, net
(28,745)
(60,308)
38,574
(23,842)
4,945
Non-controlling interests
2,266
4,544
8,756
1,818
(1,316)
Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends
10,181
11,885
13,514
13,514
20,712
(Gain on) / Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
—
(18,000)
—
—
16,520
Adjusted EBITDA
$610,076
$602,684
$615,319
$578,156
$568,054
(1) For definitions and discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, see the definitions section.
Three Months Ended
Financial Ratios
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
Total GAAP interest expense
$71,417
$75,014
$75,653
$77,848
$89,499
Capitalized interest
15,142
11,558
11,434
11,836
12,379
Change in accrued interest and other non-cash amounts
17,820
(43,604)
44,620
(37,182)
19,718
Cash Interest Expense (2)
$104,379
$42,968
$131,707
$52,502
$121,596
Preferred dividends
10,181
11,885
13,514
13,514
20,712
Total Fixed Charges (3)
$96,740
$98,457
$100,601
$103,198
$122,590
Coverage
Interest coverage ratio (4)
6.5x
6.1x
6.6x
5.8x
5.2x
Cash interest coverage ratio (5)
5.4x
10.9x
4.5x
9.3x
4.4x
Fixed charge coverage ratio (6)
5.8x
5.4x
5.8x
5.1x
4.4x
Cash fixed charge coverage ratio (7)
5.0x
9.0x
4.1x
7.7x
3.8x
Leverage
Debt to total enterprise value (8) (9)
24.8%
23.9%
24.1%
24.4%
22.8%
Debt plus preferred stock to total enterprise value (10)
26.1%
25.2%
25.9%
26.2%
25.0%
Pre-tax income to interest expense (11)
2.9x
2.7x
6.2x
1.8x
1.0x
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (12)
6.0x
6.0x
5.6x
6.0x
5.5x
(2)
Cash interest expense is interest expense less amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees and includes interest that we capitalized. We consider cash interest expense to be a useful measure of interest as it excludes non-cash based interest expense.
(3)
Fixed charges consist of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, and preferred dividends.
(4)
Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP interest expense plus capitalized interest (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense).
(5)
Adjusted EBITDA divided by cash interest expense (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense).
(6)
Adjusted EBITDA divided by fixed charges (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture fixed charges).
(7)
Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of cash interest expense, and preferred dividends (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash fixed charges).
(8)
Mortgage debt and other loans divided by market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock.
(9)
Total enterprise value defined as market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock.
(10)
as (8), except numerator includes preferred stock.
(11)
Calculated as net income plus interest expense divided by GAAP interest expense.
(12)
Calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated of joint venture debt, less cash and cash equivalents (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture EBITDA), multiplied by four.
Management Statements on Non-GAAP Measures
Unaudited
Definitions
Funds From Operations (FFO):
We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, in the Nareit Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from real estate transactions, impairment of investment in real estate, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization, non-controlling interests in operating partnership and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.
Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO):
We present core funds from operations, or core FFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, in excluding certain items that do not reflect core revenue or expense streams, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in our core business operating performance. We calculate core FFO by adding to or subtracting from FFO (i) termination fees and other non-core revenues, (ii) transaction and integration expenses, (iii) loss from early extinguishment of debt, (iv) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock, (v) severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, (vi) gain/loss on FX revaluation, and (vii) other non-core expense adjustments. Because certain of these adjustments have a real economic impact on our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of core FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate core FFO differently than we do and accordingly, our core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' core FFO. Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.
Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO):
We present adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, when compared year over year, it assesses our ability to fund dividend and distribution requirements from our operating activities. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, AFFO will be used by investors as a basis to assess our ability to fund dividend payments in comparison to other REITs, including on a per share and unit basis. We calculate AFFO by adding to or subtracting from core FFO (i) non-real estate depreciation, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs, (iii) amortization of debt discount/premium, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (v) straight-line rental revenue, (vi) straight-line rental expense, (vii) above- and below-market rent amortization, (viii) deferred tax (expense) benefit, (ix) leasing compensation and internal lease commissions, and (x) recurring capital expenditures. Other REITs may calculate AFFO differently than we do and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs' AFFO. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
We believe that earnings before interest, loss from early extinguishment of debt, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), are useful supplemental performance measures because they allow investors to view our performance without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization or the cost of debt and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, gain on sale / deconsolidation, impairment of investments in real estate, other non-core adjustments, net, non-controlling interests, preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends, and issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, gain on sale / deconsolidation, impairment of investments in real estate, other non-core adjustments, net, non-controlling interests, preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends, and gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. In addition, we believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and income taxes, exclude capitalized costs, such as leasing commissions, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utility as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and, accordingly, our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs' EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our financial performance.
Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI:
Net operating income, or NOI, represents rental revenue, tenant reimbursement revenue and interconnection revenue less utilities expense, rental property operating expenses, property taxes and insurance expenses (as reflected in the statement of operations). NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measurement of operating performance of the company's rental portfolio. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above- and below-market rent amortization. Cash NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measure of property operating performance on a cash basis. However, because NOI and cash NOI exclude depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of NOI and cash NOI as measures of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate NOI and cash NOI differently than we do and, accordingly, our NOI and cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs' NOI and cash NOI. NOI and cash NOI should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance.
Additional Definitions
Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus our share of unconsolidated JV debt, less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (including our share of unconsolidated JV cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (inclusive of our share of unconsolidated JV EBITDA) multiplied by four.
Debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value is mortgage debt and other loans plus preferred stock divided by mortgage debt and other loans plus the liquidation value of preferred stock and the market value of outstanding Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock and Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units, assuming the redemption of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units for shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock.
Fixed charge coverage ratio is Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, GAAP interest expense was $71 million, capitalized interest was $15 million and scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends was $10 million.
Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
30-Sep-20
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-20
Operating income
$184,367
$185,627
$144,405
$562,512
$397,266
Fee income
(3,255)
(3,628)
(3,687)
(9,309)
(10,492)
Other income
(18,977)
(165)
(50)
(19,201)
(1,830)
Depreciation and amortization
369,035
368,981
365,842
1,107,749
1,006,464
General and administrative
97,082
94,956
90,431
289,606
243,346
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses
1,377
2,536
920
6,340
5,834
Transaction expenses
13,804
7,075
14,953
34,999
87,372
Other expenses
510
2,298
297
2,551
433
Net Operating Income
$643,943
$657,680
$619,593
$1,975,247
$1,734,875
Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI)
Net Operating Income
$643,943
$657,680
$619,593
$1,975,247
$1,734,875
Straight-line rental revenue
(12,029)
(17,127)
(9,215)
(47,763)
(33,321)
Straight-line rental expense
7,779
7,069
3,674
21,598
12,465
Above- and below-market rent amortization
1,165
1,858
2,360
5,158
9,447
Cash Net Operating Income
$640,858
$649,480
$616,412
$1,954,240
$1,723,466
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our economic outlook, our expected investment and expansion activity, our expected physical settlement of the forward sale agreements and use of proceeds from any such settlement, the COVID-19 pandemic, our liquidity, our joint ventures, supply and demand for data center and colocation space, our acquisition and disposition activity, pricing and net effective leasing economics, market dynamics and data center fundamentals, our strategic priorities, our product offerings, available inventory rent from leases that have been signed but have not yet commenced and other contracted rent to be received in future periods, rental rates on future leases, lag between signing and commencement, cap rates and yields, investment activity, the company's FFO, core FFO and net income, 2021 outlook and underlying assumptions, information related to trends, our strategy and plans, leasing expectations, weighted average lease terms, the exercise of lease extensions, lease expirations, debt maturities, annualized rent at expiration of leases, the effect new leases and increases in rental rates will have on our rental revenue, our credit ratings, construction and development activity and plans, projected construction costs, estimated yields on investment, expected occupancy, expected square footage and IT load capacity upon completion of development projects, 2021 backlog NOI, NAV components, and other forward-looking financial data. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:
- reduced demand for data centers or decreases in information technology spending;
- increased competition or available supply of data center space;
- decreased rental rates, increased operating costs or increased vacancy rates;
- the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services;
- our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers;
- our ability to attract and retain customers;
- breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers;
- our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development space, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties;
- the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions;
- our inability to retain data center space that we lease or sublease from third parties;
- global supply chain or procurement disruptions, or increased supply chain costs;
- information security and data privacy breaches;
- difficulty managing an international business and acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions and unfamiliar metropolitan areas;
- our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent acquisitions;
- our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses;
- difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions;
- risks related to joint venture investments, including as a result of our lack of control of such investments;
- risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements;
- our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital;
- financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates;
- adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to decreasing real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges;
- our inability to manage our growth effectively;
- losses in excess of our insurance coverage;
- our inability to attract and retain talent;
- impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and on the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners
- environmental liabilities, risks related to natural disasters and our inability to achieve our sustainability goals;
- our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our company;
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s failure to maintain its status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes;
- Digital Realty Trust, L.P.'s failure to qualify as a partnership for federal income tax purposes;
- restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities;
- changes in local, state, federal and international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates; and
- the impact of any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect us.
The risks included here are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Several additional material risks are discussed in our annual report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Those risks continue to be relevant to our performance and financial condition. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Digital Realty, Digital Realty Trust, the Digital Realty logo, Interxion, Turn-Key Flex, Powered Base Building, and PlatformDIGITAL, Data Gravity Index and Data Gravity Index DGx are registered trademarks and service marks of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other names, trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
