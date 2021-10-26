DERMALA, A Consumer Dermatology Company, Announces Issuance of the Second U.S. Patent Covering the Use of Novel Human Microbiome Technology for Treating Acne Vulgaris

DERMALA, A Consumer Dermatology Company, Announces Issuance of the Second U.S. Patent Covering the Use of Novel Human Microbiome Technology for Treating Acne Vulgaris

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALA, a consumer dermatology company developing novel, personalized, microbiome-powered solutions for chronic skin conditions, announced today the issuance of the U.S. Patent No. 11,154,522 - COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING ACNE VULGARIS. This is the second patent in DERMALA's intellectual property portfolio that covers using the human microbiome to treat and prevent acne.

Acne is the most common skin condition that affects over 80% of adolescents. It often persists into adulthood with a negative impact on the quality of life. Acne vulgaris is characterized by microbiome dysbiosis associated with an overgrowth of C. acnes bacteria, followed by inflammation of skin follicles. To date, many strategies have been used to treat acne. However, they often show limited efficacy accompanied by side effects, in part due to suboptimal delivery into the skin and lack of targeting.

DERMALA developed a novel technology for enhanced targeted delivery of human microbiome-derived postbiotic metabolites into specific layers of the skin. This results in higher treatment efficacy due to targeted inhibition of C. acnes in follicles and reducing inflammation while avoiding side effects. The microbiome-derived postbiotics derived from beneficial bacteria help correct the microbiome dysbiosis associated with acne and produce faster and longer-lasting results.

"Targeted delivery is critical for overcoming side effects and achieving high treatment efficacy," said Dr. Lada Rasochova, founder and CEO of DERMALA. "Granting of this patent recognizes the uniqueness of our delivery approach and further enhances the value of our microbiome technology as it allows for formulating microbiome-derived ingredients into specific, efficacious, and effective topical products".

This patent is an important part of the fast-expanding DERMALA's intellectual property portfolio which focuses on using the human microbiome for improving skin health and treating skin conditions like acne and eczema.

DERMALA, Inc. is a San Diego-based consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop novel treatments for chronic skin conditions. The company's #FOBO® (Fear of Breaking Out) Kit, a personalized, microbiome-powered solution for acne, combines patented topical treatments and oral supplements with the DERMALA Acne Tracker app that customers use to track their skin health and get their product formulations optimized. For more information, visit www.dermala.com.

