Adair Homes Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adair Homes — a premier on-your-lot builder that specializes in high-quality, affordable custom homes in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona and coming soon to Utah — is proud to announce it has been Great Place to Work-Certified. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees reported about their experience working at the company. Through its survey, 82% of employees said it is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees who said the same thing at the average U.S. company.

More than 70% of Adair Homes employees completed the program's Trust Index Survey that covers a variety of workplace quality experiences, including the level of care management shows for employees as people; pride in the company overall; and employees' perceptions of professional support, collaboration and involvement in decision-making. Highlights from the survey include:

95% were made to feel welcome when they joined the company.

93% feel a sense of pride when they look at what the company has accomplished.

92% are given a lot of responsibility.

Great Place to Work is the global authority in workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to increase innovation and deliver market-leading revenue. This certification confirms Adair Homes' commitment to attract and support an incredibly talented team to drive trust and make a difference for our customers.

"In order to build quality homes that help people realize their dreams, you have to first invest in the people that can make it happen," said Adair SVP of Strategic Growth Josh Biggs. "That's why we take company culture very seriously. Our employees are part of the Adair family, and we are not only committed to making them feel good about their careers, but we are immensely proud of their hard work and successes. It's humbling to see how positively they view Adair and their jobs."

Adair Homes offers competitive benefits covering team members' emotional, financial, physical and social well-being, including paid time off, 401(k) company matching contribution and ongoing education. The company offers more benefits as well to ensure it continues to meet the evolving needs of its team members.

Adair Homes is actively hiring within various roles around the organization. Visit its career page to learn more.

ABOUT ADAIR HOMES

Adair Homes is a premier homebuilder in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Arizona. Founded in 1969, the company has spent more than 50 years helping thousands of families achieve their dream of owning a home. As the largest on-your-lot custom homebuilder in the West, Adair continues to provide superior customer service while helping buyers find land to build on and producing high-quality, affordable homes. Adair takes pride in making sure its customers find the perfect home that not only fits their lifestyle but also their budget. For more information, visit adairhomes.com .

