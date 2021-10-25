Subaru Of America And Philadelphia Union Unveil Subaru Esports Hub

CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. and the Philadelphia Union today unveiled the Subaru Esports Hub, an ultra modern esports facility that is one of the first fully operational gaming centers in a MLS stadium. The Subaru Esports Hub features 12 gaming stations with PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 consoles that will give fans the chance to play on state-of-the-art monitors in 1080p and up to 120fps. Three 65-inch TVs line the walls where guests can catch the latest sports games or favorite Twitch stream.

Boston Scott, running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Alejandro Bedoya, midfielder and captain of the Philadelphia Union, tour the new Subaru Esports Hub at Subaru Park.

The space features:

Twelve 27inch curved monitors with 1080p resolution and 144hz refresh rate

Noise cancelling headphones with THX spatial Audio

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles

FIFA 22, Rocket League, among other games installed

Three 65-inch TVs to show Union matches, Twitch streams, etc

Full next gen gaming planned in 2022

The Subaru Esports Hub will be open for fans on gameday in 2021 and can be reserved for birthday parties, tournaments, corporate outings, and more during non-gamedays.

For more information, please visit: https://www.philadelphiaunion.com/esports.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia's five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club's first Supporters' Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS.



The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Keystone Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing talent from the Delaware Valley, the Union has signed nine local players from their academy to a first team contract.



The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union's unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over 7 acres of professional-grade practice pitches and multiple onsite parking fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit www.philadelphiaunion.com and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT FOR SUBARU OF AMERICA:

Diane Anton, Corporate Communications Manager (856) 488-5093; danton@subaru.com

MWW, Subaru@mww.com

MEDIA CONTACT FOR PHILADELPHIA UNION:

Amanda Young Curtis, (484) 686-5718 (cell); ayoungcurtis@philadelphiaunion.com

Erica Scheer, (617) 817-4014 (cell); escheer@philadelphiaunion.com

Subaru Esports Hub is an ultra-modern eSports facility that is one of the first fully operational gaming centers in a MLS stadium.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.