Spinnaker SCA Hires Industry Veteran Joel Garcia to Support Continued Growth of End-to-End Supply Chain Solutions

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker SCA , the international provider of supply chain strategy, planning, and operational consulting, announced today that it has hired Joel Garcia as Senior Vice President in the firm's supply chain consulting organization. A strategic addition to Spinnaker SCA's executive team, Joel brings deep expertise in omni-channel, distribution, logistics, and operations consulting and brings 25 years of experience developing, managing, and implementing complex supply chain solutions for companies in retail, consumer packaged goods, automotive, direct to consumer and wholesale distribution.

SCApath LLC and Spinnaker SCS LLC announce the merger of their supply chain consulting organizations alongside an investment from Black Lake Capital and Source Capital to fuel future growth. The new company, to be known as Spinnaker SCA, will be based in Boulder, CO and will feature all members of the SCApath and Spinnaker leadership teams as well as combine the full consulting and technology organizations of each firm. (PRNewsfoto/Spinnaker SCA)

In addition to omni-channel, distribution, logistics, and operations expertise, Joel also has deep experience in areas within the extended supply chain, including supply chain network design, inventory optimization, strategic facility design, labor management, organizational change management and supporting supply chain and execution technology.

Joel has helped many Top 100 Specialty Retailers, wholesalers and distributors develop strategies to optimally manage inventory and orders across their supply chain network and sales channels: serving their customers while improving margin.

"We are thrilled to have Joel as part of the Spinnaker SCA leadership team. He brings passion, expertise, customer and industry relationships, and many years of relevant experience and to the firm and most importantly has a clients-first focus that is well aligned with how Spinnaker SCA works with our customers." said John Sharkey, Chief Operating Officer of Spinnaker SCA

For more information regarding Spinnaker SCA's End-to-End Supply Chain Solutions, visit us at www.spinnakerSCA.com.

About Spinnaker SCA

Spinnaker SCA is a leading supply chain services firm providing End-to-End Supply Chain Strategy, Planning, and Execution Consulting services, based in Boulder, CO. Founded in 2021 through the joining of two top supply chain consulting firms, SCApath LLC and Spinnaker Supply Chain, together Spinnaker SCA provides their customers a broad set of services to enable their clients' supply chain capabilities. With over 20 years of experience in the supply chain industry, Spinnaker SCA's services offerings include Supply Chain Design & Strategy, Supply Chain Planning, Omni-Channel Fulfillment, Distribution, and Logistics Management and Change Management consulting services. To learn more please visit www.spinnakerSCA.com or call 877-476-0576. For strategic supply chain staffing services, visit http://www.pros2plan.com to learn more about our sister company, Pros2Plan.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spinnaker SCA