Best Practices On Obtaining, Retaining & Maintaining Federal Grant Money: November 3 Free Webinar By OPEN MINDS & NextGen Healthcare

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every provider organization needs funds to facilitate growth and support efficiency in operating costs. The good news is that there are many grants and other methods of financial support available through government entities right now. These grants can be generous, but the terminology and application processes can be daunting. What are the most effective ways to apply for, receive, and meet all the necessary requirements for this type of funding?

Join OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Ray Wolfe and Cherie Holmes-Henry, Vice President of Government & Industry Affairs at NextGen Healthcare for this free Webinar on November 3, 2021 , to learn the 'ins and outs' of government grant funding.

In this session, we will discuss:

The types of funding available from the federal government, state governments, and tribal entities.

Tips to make your organization successful in receiving multiple grant awards – the information you should incorporate, a best practice process, and more

Making grant compliance less painful and costly – the best ways to adhere to grant funding requirements and ensure you receive grant funding for multiple years

To register for this webinar, visit https://integratedcareonline.com/funding-for-the-future-best-practices-on-obtaining-retaining-maintaining-government-grant-money/ . Registration to the webinar is free to anyone who is registered for a free membership to www.integratedcareonline . If you can't make the webinar, register anyway and we will send you a link when the archived version is posted to watch at a later date.

