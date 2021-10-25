COMSovereign Delivers 5G O-RAN System to the National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") Under 5G Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions today announced that it had delivered its 5G Open RAN-compliant system to the National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement ("CRADA") announced earlier this year.

Under the CRADA agreement, engineers at NIST will work with COMSovereign to evaluate and demonstrate the applicability of converged 5G and MEC systems in use cases for mission critical public safety and other programs. The parties will utilize COMSovereign's Stand Alone (SA) 5G system that includes both Core and Radio technology as well as its Saguna Advanced Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) components to test specific 3GPP standard features and their impact on public safety operations. Research will focus on all aspects of deploying a Stand Alone (SA) 5G network for public safety's use including deployment feasibility both Terrestrial and Drone based, 5G features employed, advanced MEC resources leveraged, and broadband service availability and quality.

"We're pleased to have delivered our latest 5G O-RAN deployable system to the NIST for their evaluation and look forward to supporting their efforts to define the requirements and standards for the next generation of rapid deployable systems for our first responders and public safety practitioners," said Dr. Dustin McIntire, Chief Technology Officer of COMSovereign. "This system delivery is the latest in a series of important 5G development partnerships we have executed over the past year. We are proud to say that with this delivery, we are now actively engaged with stakeholders in academia, the Federal Government and in public and private commercial markets, all of whom are defining the future of wireless communications."

COMSovereign's 5G O-RAN technology is a fully-standards compliant wireless network solution designed to provide reliable, high-performance communications in a small form factor that can be deployed in a wide array of markets including military, public safety, secure private and commercial sectors. Use case scenarios may include ship to shore, in-flight 5G, sub-surface communications as well as providing 5G backhaul for geostationary ("GEO") and low earth orbit ("LEO") satellite constellations.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire network. By combining strategic acquisitions with organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has built a U.S.-based communications solution provider able to deliver end-to-end 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators, enterprises, and governments. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

About NIST

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was founded in 1901 and is now part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. NIST is one of the nation's oldest physical science laboratories. Congress established the agency to remove a major challenge to U.S. industrial competitiveness at the time—a second-rate measurement infrastructure that lagged behind the capabilities of the United Kingdom, Germany, and other economic rivals. From the smart electric power grid and electronic health records to atomic clocks, advanced nanomaterials, and computer chips, innumerable products and services rely in some way on technology, measurement, and standards provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Today, NIST measurements support the smallest of technologies to the largest and most complex of human-made creations—from nanoscale devices so tiny that tens of thousands can fit on the end of a single human hair up to earthquake-resistant skyscrapers and global communication networks.

