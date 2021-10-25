AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

New York, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30, 2021.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
1.80%
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.26%
3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33
0.70%
4) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.62%
5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 7/15/28
0.59%
6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 7/15/29
0.55%
7) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 8/15/29
0.50%
8) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28
0.49%
9) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 1.125%, 7/09/35
0.47%
10) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47
0.46%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
6.85%
Communications - Media
5.78%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
5.53%
Services
3.53%
Basic
3.23%
Communications - Telecommunications
3.00%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.99%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.85%
Capital Goods
2.73%
Technology
2.61%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.50%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.21%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.65%
Transportation - Services
0.57%
Transportation - Airlines
0.47%
Other Industrial
0.17%
SUBTOTAL
45.67%
Credit Default Swaps
20.04%
SUBTOTAL
20.04%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.24%
Finance
1.74%
REITs
1.42%
Insurance
0.90%
Brokerage
0.38%
Other Finance
0.24%
SUBTOTAL
6.92%
Utility
Electric
1.08%
SUBTOTAL
1.08%
SUBTOTAL
73.71%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.61%
Insurance
1.69%
Finance
0.55%
REITs
0.26%
Brokerage
0.12%
Other Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
6.25%
Industrial
Basic
1.01%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.71%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.54%
Energy
0.53%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.49%
Transportation - Airlines
0.44%
Technology
0.24%
Capital Goods
0.21%
Other Industrial
0.15%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11%
Communications - Media
0.07%
Services
0.06%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.05%
SUBTOTAL
4.61%
Utility
Electric
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
10.87%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
6.10%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.49%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.42%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.36%
SUBTOTAL
7.37%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
6.90%
Credit Default Swaps
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
7.13%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.00%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.03%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
5.05%
Interest Rate Futures
4.64%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.43%
Energy
0.76%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.60%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.39%
Capital Goods
0.35%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.16%
Services
0.07%
Communications - Media
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
3.80%
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.28%
Banking
0.05%
Insurance
0.04%
Other Finance
0.02%
Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.41%
Utility
Electric
0.36%
SUBTOTAL
0.36%
SUBTOTAL
4.57%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.75%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.70%
Technology
0.70%
Capital Goods
0.55%
Energy
0.27%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.24%
Communications - Media
0.22%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.20%
Services
0.18%
Other Industrial
0.17%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.07%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
4.09%
Utility
Electric
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
0.23%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.22%
SUBTOTAL
0.22%
SUBTOTAL
4.54%
Global Governments
3.87%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
2.00%
SUBTOTAL
2.00%
Common Stocks
1.79%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
1.19%
SUBTOTAL
1.19%
Total Return Swaps
0.91%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.24%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.21%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.17%
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.63%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.47%
Preferred Stocks
Industrial
0.36%
Financial Institutions
0.10%
SUBTOTAL
0.46%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.22%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
0.11%
SUBTOTAL
0.11%
Warrants
0.05%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.06%
Net Cash Equivalents
Cash
1.04%
Investment Companies
0.86%
Foreign Currency
-0.02%
SUBTOTAL
1.88%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-4.73%
Swaps Offsets
-26.67%
SUBTOTAL
-31.40%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
72.37%
United Kingdom
3.02%
Canada
2.24%
France
1.55%
Luxembourg
1.47%
Brazil
1.39%
Mexico
1.18%
Spain
1.04%
Switzerland
0.85%
Nigeria
0.79%
Argentina
0.78%
Germany
0.74%
Ukraine
0.71%
Egypt
0.71%
Bahrain
0.67%
Dominican Republic
0.63%
Italy
0.56%
Ivory Coast
0.54%
Zambia
0.52%
China
0.50%
Oman
0.50%
Colombia
0.50%
Finland
0.48%
Netherlands
0.43%
Sweden
0.43%
Angola
0.40%
Ghana
0.39%
Senegal
0.35%
Macau
0.34%
Gabon
0.34%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.30%
Australia
0.29%
Hong Kong
0.24%
Israel
0.24%
El Salvador
0.23%
Peru
0.23%
Jamaica
0.23%
Indonesia
0.22%
India
0.20%
South Africa
0.19%
Ecuador
0.17%
Denmark
0.13%
Turkey
0.12%
Japan
0.11%
Chile
0.10%
Panama
0.10%
Ireland
0.09%
Trinidad & Tobago
0.09%
Venezuela
0.07%
Guatemala
0.04%
Bermuda
0.04%
Kuwait
0.04%
Morocco
0.04%
Cayman Islands
0.02%
Belgium
0.02%
Czech Republic
0.02%
Norway
0.01%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
100.35%
Canadian Dollar
0.11%
Great British Pound
0.02%
Argentine Peso
0.01%
Indian Rupee
0.01%
Malaysian Ringgit
0.01%
Norwegian Krone
0.01%
Russian Rubles
0.01%
South African Rand
0.01%
Swiss Franc
-0.01%
Chinese Yuan Renminbi
-0.01%
Mexican Peso
-0.01%
Colombian Peso
-0.10%
Euro
-0.41%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
4.02%
AA
0.40%
A
0.72%
BBB
14.80%
BB
34.48%
B
27.19%
CCC
8.57%
CC
0.20%
C
0.17%
D
0.20%
Not Rated
4.81%
Short Term Investments
0.86%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.06%
N/A
3.64%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
9.64%
1 to 5 years
52.01%
5 to 10 years
27.46%
10 to 20 years
5.56%
20 to 30 years
3.25%
More Than 30 years
0.24%
Other
1.84%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
6.95%
Average Bond Price:
103.24
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
24.15%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
24.15%
Average Maturity:
5.41 Years
Effective Duration:
4.40 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,119.57 Million
Net Asset Value:
$12.98
Number of Holdings:
1611
Portfolio Turnover:
51%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
