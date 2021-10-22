WV Troopers, Correctional Employees Request COVID-19 Hazard Pay

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WV State Police officers along with employees of the WV Department of Corrections are calling for hazard pay for their commitment and service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders of both the WV State Troopers Association and the National Coalition of Public Safety Officers (NCPSO) made the formal request to Governor Jim Justice and members of the WV Legislature last week.



Jeff Chumley, President of the WV Troopers' Association/CWA Local 2019, along Matthew Brock, President of the NCPSO/CWA LOCAL 2055, have asked Governor Justice and Lawmakers to appropriate monies from the $1.355 billion given to the state from the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) earlier this year. "On behalf of the 1,000 members and employees at our state's prisons, jails and juvenile facilities, we think a hazard pay bonus would be extremely meaningful," said Brock. "Sadly, two correctional officers in West Virginia died from exposure to COVID-19. We knew the risks, we showed up daily and now we're seeking hazard pay for all of West Virginia's public safety heroes."

"Every member of the Department served with dedication and distinction throughout this pandemic," stated Chumley. "Now that the Federal Government has gifted these ARPA funds to the state, recognizing frontline public safety workers with a hazard pay bonus would be a win-win for all West Virginians."

Elaine Harris, Staff Representative for the CWA International, said that awarding hazard pay to public safety workers is a top priority for their international union. "Our sister NCPSO affiliate in Virginia successfully secured $3,000 in bonus pay for correctional employees in August," said Harris. "We won't rest here in West Virginia until every correctional worker and every employee of the West Virginia State Police is recognized with the front-line duty hazard pay that they deserve."

The West Virginia State Trooper Association made the request by letter to Governor Jim Justice. The NCPSO/CWA Local 2055 also wrote to the Governor under separate request. Additionally, members of the West Virginia Legislature were mailed and emailed copies of the request. The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed into law March 11, 2021. On August 9, 2021 the Virginia Legislature passed H.B. 2007 giving State Troopers and corrections workers a hazard pay bonus using federal ARPA funds that were given to the State of Virginia.

