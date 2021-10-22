Piemonte Holding announces equity investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management in Brazilian data center platform

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piemonte Holding announces today that it has signed an agreement with the Private Credit business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management to invest equity in Elea Digital, Piemonte Holding's Brazilian edge data centers ecosystem.

The consummation of the transaction remains subject to regulatory and other approvals, including that of the Brazilian antitrust authority (Cade).

The investment in Elea Digital will allow the Brazilian company to boost the standardization of a platform of five scale data centers, spread across five Brazilian metro-areas (Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Brasilia and São Paulo), and to further increase geographical footprint around Latin America.

Elea Digital's primary focus is to support the development of cloud computing and 5G technologies, by upgrading and building a digital infrastructure that sits at the edge and extends the central cloud within various regions of Brazil.

About Elea Digital

Founded by Piemonte Holding in 2019, Elea Digital is a data center infrastructure platform with the differential of having wide geographical presence across Brazil.

Elea Digital's five data centers are at the edge of the central Latam cloud region in key Brazilian metro-areas: Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Brasília and São Paulo.

Currently Elea Digital's core revenues derive from colocation and cross-connectivity infrastructure services provided to a wide range of customers, mainly concentrated in the information technology, telecom, banking, media, and public sectors.

About Piemonte Holding

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Piemonte Holding is a financial group founded in 2012. Piemonte holding provides highly sophisticated services to selected clients and invests its own capital to foster a sustainable digitalization of the economy.

Piemonte Holding endeavors to excellence and ethical values in any transaction it engages with, employing above benchmark competences to design and manage large scale projects, driven by technological innovation as well as infrastructure and economic development.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of September 30, 2021. Driven by a passion for our clients' performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Established in 1996, the Private Credit business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management is one of the world's largest private credit investors with over $75 billion in assets across direct lending, mezzanine debt, hybrid capital and asset-based lending strategies. Our deep industry and product knowledge, extensive relationships and global footprint position us to deliver scaled outcomes

