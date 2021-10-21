Tarena International, Inc. Entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Xueda Education Group

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Xueda Education Group ("Xueda") to establish an in-depth collaboration framework between both parties in quality education businesses, including adult professional education, childhood & adolescent computer coding and robotics programming courses, robotics competitions and training camps.

Pursuant to the strategic cooperation agreement, Tarena is responsible for the curriculum development and tutoring management for the relevant businesses, and Xueda is responsible for the student recruitment, marketing activities and the provision of classroom area and relevant facilities.

"Tarena and Xueda have 19 and 20 years of experience in offline tutoring education, respectively," said Shaoyun Han, the founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tarena. "Sharing a common understanding and commitment on education philosophy and teaching methods, both parties are pleased to establish the foundation of the in-depth strategic cooperation."

"Since our inception, Tarena has been focusing on enhancing the quality of our comprehensive products and services," said Ying Sun, CEO of Tarena. "We believe that both Tarena and Xueda can benefit mutually from this strategic cooperation arrangement."

"This strategic cooperation with Tarena is not a simple cooperation in product and service transaction, but a deeper cooperation at the business and operation level," said Xin Jin, founder and CEO of Xueda. "It will pioneer an all-round cooperation between two listed companies in the education industry."

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood and adolescent quality education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen.

About Xueda Education Group

Xueda Education Group ("Xueda") was founded in 2001, became listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2010, and returned to the A-share market in 2016 (SZ:000526). With 20-year offline teaching experience, Xueda adheres to the educational concept of teaching students according to their aptitude, from which it gradually extends and develops into "personalized intelligent education."

