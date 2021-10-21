Restore Hyper Wellness Opens 100th Location in Paoli

PAOLI, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore), the leading provider of proactive wellness services, will be opening its 100th U.S. location in Paoli at 82 E. Lancaster Avenue and will host a grand opening on October 28 – 31.

With a mission to make Hyper Wellness® accessible and affordable for people committed to feeling their best, Restore is the destination to get answers for better health and wellness, for restoration and relaxation and to help reset the biological clock. Restore provides a range of services to help clients with their health journey, such as biomarker assessments, IV drips, intramuscular (IM) shots, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, whole body cryotherapy, infrared sauna, red light therapy, assisted stretching, Cryoskin and HydraFacial.

To celebrate the 100th location, Restore Hyper Wellness will hold a grand opening from October 28 – 31. A ribbon cutting is planned for Oct. 29 at 9:30 a.m. and Founding Membership rates will be available for the last time all weekend. Additional promotions include 30% off Lifestyle & Service Packages, $125 Cryoskin Facials, $100 off Premium HydraFacials, 50% off Single Services and 10% off NAD+ 4-Packs.

The 100th location is owned and operated by two local Pennsylvania couples, Andy and Michele Ayers and Mike and Angela Palumbo. Having worked together in medical device sales, Andy and Mike were introduced to Restore Hyper Wellness founder, Jim Donnelly. After becoming the second franchisee in the system, Andy looked to his home state to begin the Restore expansion with Mike. The Ayers and Palumbos plan on opening 20 additional locations in Pennsylvania by 2026.

"Restore Hyper Wellness will provide the Philadelphia community more options to keep people living the lives they want to live," said Andy. "Being with Restore since the beginning of their franchising, it's been inspiring to see the positive results our clients have experienced throughout the years and we look forward to making our Hyper Wellness services more accessible to our neighbors in Philadelphia."

In December 2020, Restore delivered its 1 millionth wellness service in its then five and a half year history. In September 2021, in addition to opening its 100th location, Restore delivered its 1 millionth wellness service of the year, achieving in nine months what had previously taken the brand five and a half years. This is a reflection of Restore's rapid scaling, progress towards making Hyper Wellness accessible and the growing impact on its clients' health and lives.

In the first three quarters of 2021, Restore opened 30 new locations across the U.S. and sold 203 additional franchise territories. Restore expects that it will open over 20 new locations in Q4. By 2025, Restore plans to be within a five-mile radius of 80% of the U.S. population, making Hyper Wellness accessible to most of the country.

"Thus far, 2021 has been another tremendous year for Restore. Opening our 100th location with the Ayers and Palumbos is a rewarding milestone, as they were early believers and adopters of our franchise concept," said Jim Donnelly, Restore's CEO and Co-Founder. "We are happy to partner in their success and support them in scaling to over 20 locations in the Pennsylvania area, as we advance Restore's growth nationwide. Restore continues to improve its operations, same-store sales and system-wide sales, demonstrating that Restore is one of the fittest retail businesses in the country today. We look forward to finishing the year strong."

Founded in 2015, Restore Hyper Wellness has carved its niche in the wellness industry by providing a fun, educational, social and transparent heath experience that helps clients make progress towards their health goals, feel better and do more of what they love. Restore offers packages of services and monthly membership options based on their clients' needs to help them feel their best.

For more information on Restore Hyper Wellness in Paoli, please go to www.restore.com or call 610-590-7279.

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Launched in Austin, Texas in 2015, Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore) is The Hyper Wellness® Company and the leading retail provider of proactive wellness services in the United States. As a comprehensive health and wellness center, Restore provides biomarker assessments, IV drip therapy, intramuscular (IM) shots, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, whole body and localized cryotherapy, assisted stretching, infrared sauna, red and near infrared light therapy, compression, HydraFacial and Cryoskin facials, slimming and toning. Restore's mission is to make Hyper Wellness® accessible and affordable for people committed to feeling their best, so they can do more of what they love.

