New York Life Investments Expands Its Dual Impact Lineup With The Launch Of Three Thematic ETFs

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IndexIQ, a New York Life Investments company, today announced the expansion of its Dual Impact family of thematic investment strategies with the launch of three new funds: IQ Engender Equality ETF (NYSE Ticker: EQUL), IQ Clean Oceans ETF (NYSE Ticker: OCEN), and IQ Cleaner Transport ETF (NYSE Ticker: CLNR).

Each fund has been launched in alignment with the mission of a nonprofit leader, and reflects initiatives, research and programs of that organization. Additionally, New York Life Investments has committed to making a contribution to each nonprofit equal to ten percent of the respective fund's management fee so they can continue to have a direct impact around a key cause.

Dual Impact ETFs: EQUL, CLNR, OCEN

The IQ Engender Equality ETF (EQUL) . Developed using analysis from . Developed using analysis from Equileap , the leading provider of gender equality data, EQUL is designed to offer investors exposure to companies that have demonstrated a commitment to gender equality. Contributions will be made to Girls Who Code , a leading nonprofit dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology, on an ongoing basis.

The IQ Cleaner Transport ETF (CLNR) . Developed in alignment with the . Developed in alignment with the National Wildlife Federation ("NWF"), the largest conservation organization in the U.S., CLNR provides exposure to select global companies that support the transition to more environmentally efficient transportation technologies, such as electric vehicles, bicycles, motor vehicle parts manufacturers, and multi-passenger transportation.

The IQ Clean Oceans ETF (OCEN). Developed in alignment with . Developed in alignment with Oceana , the largest international advocacy organization focused solely on ocean conservation, OCEN offers exposure to global companies that help to protect and/or achieve a cleaner ocean through reduced pollution and increased resource efficiency.

OCEN and CLNR's underlying indexes were both developed in collaboration with Candriam, a New York Life Investments company and pioneer in ESG investing and indexing. EQUL was developed in collaboration with Equileap and Solactive, a leading index provider.

These funds join the IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART), which launched earlier this year in alignment with the American Heart Association (AHA) and was the first fund in the family of Dual Impact solutions.

Spokesperson Quotes:

Yie-Hsin Hung, CEO, New York Life Investment Management:

"Today investors are demanding more when it comes to ESG investment approaches, and they're demanding more from the companies in which they're investing. Meeting these demands takes nothing short of a revolution in ESG investing, and that is exactly what we have sought to do with our Dual Impact suite. This is not simply a group of funds based on screens or factors, but rather it is one built on the belief that the same funds that have the potential to positively impact a portfolio can also have a direct and positive impact on our communities. We are thrilled to be working so closely with powerful aligned partners like Equileap, Girls Who Code, Oceana and the National Wildlife Federation. No one can effect change alone but by working together the approach exemplified by these funds can potentially have a meaningful impact for investors as well as our environment, our society, and beyond."

Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code:

"We're thrilled with the opportunity to partner with New York Life Investments as we work to close the gender gap in tech by 2030. At Girls Who Code, we understand that the best way to build a pipeline of women in the tech industry is to foster a passion for computer science for our youngest students. The generosity from New York Life Investments will allow us to better support our Clubs programs: free after-school programs for 3rd-12th grade students that can be hosted either in-person or virtually. Together, we'll bring sisterhood and community to girls around the world and provide them with the tools and confidence they need to make a difference."

Collin O'Mara, president and CEO of National Wildlife Federation:

"Addressing climate change and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 require that we leverage every tool in the toolbox. By providing people with the opportunity to invest in companies that support our country's transition to cleaner transportation technologies, New York Life Investments' IQ Cleaner Transport ETF will support the transition to a new energy economy. This initiative will help the National Wildlife Federation recover imperiled wildlife, strengthen community resilience, and confront the climate crisis so that people and wildlife alike can thrive for generations to come."

Andrew Sharpless, CEO of Oceana:

"New York Life Investments' support will help Oceana's campaign teams continue to win policies that make our oceans more abundant and biodiverse. We've already won over 225 policy victories and protected nearly 4 million square miles of ocean habitat. Without the sort of changes Oceana campaigns for, more than half of the world's marine species will be threatened with extinction by 2100. Rebuilt, healthy oceans preserve biodiversity beneath the sea and on land. They help safeguard future generations from the climate change crisis and can help sustainably feed a hungry planet. Together, we can save the oceans and feed the world."

Company Boilerplates:

About New York Life Investments

With over $600 billion in Assets Under Management* as of June 30, 2021, New York Life Investments (www.newyorklifeinvestments.com) is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States** and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies***.

*AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company as of March 31, 2021. AUM for Candriam and Ausbil is reported at the spot rate.

** Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2021. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

***Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/15/2020: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+) The financial strength of New York Life Insurance Company applies only to its insurance products and not to investment products which are subject to market risk and fluctuation in value.

"New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.

About IndexIQ

IndexIQ, a New York Life Investments company, is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with a decade of offering highly differentiated and innovative solutions to retail and institutional investors. With $4.82 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, IndexIQ leverages the asset management capabilities of New York Life Investments' multi-boutique platform into its suite of offerings which include: fixed income, equities, alternatives, ESG components and specialty asset classes. For additional information on IndexIQ, visit newyorklifeinvestments.com/etf or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About CANDRIAM

CANDRIAM stands for "Conviction AND Responsibility In Asset Management" and is a European multi-specialist asset manager. A pioneer and leader in sustainable investments since 1996, CANDRIAM manages around EUR 150 billion of assets under management[1] with a team of more than 600 professionals. It operates management offices in Luxembourg, Brussels, Paris, and London, and has client representatives in more than 20 countries throughout continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Middle East. CANDRIAM offers investment solutions in several key areas: bonds, equities, absolute performance strategies, and asset allocation, with a broad and innovative range of ESG strategies covering all its asset classes.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip young women with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st century opportunities.

Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 500 million people through its work and 300,000 girls through its in-person programming. College-aged alumni of Girls Who Code are declaring majors in computer science and related fields at 15 times the U.S. average. In 2019, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list. Follow the organization on social media @GirlsWhoCode.

About National Wildlife Federation

Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation has grown into America's largest conservation organization with 52 state/territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters nationwide. The mission of the National Wildlife Federation is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Oceana

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-third of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 225 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit www.oceana.org to learn more.

Media Contacts:

New York Life Investments / IndexIQ:

Allison Scott / Sara Guenoun Chris Sullivan/Julia Stoll allison_scott@nylim.com chris@macmillancom.com sara_j_guenoun@newyorklife.com julia@macmillancom.com



Girls Who Code

Poonam Mantha

poonam.mantha@girlswhocode.com





National Wildlife Federation

Anna Vecchio

VecchioA@nwf.org





Oceana

Anna Baxter

abaxter@oceana.org



Disclaimers:

ESG Investing Style Risk Impact investing and/or Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) managers may take into consideration factors beyond traditional financial information to select securities, which could result in relative investment performance deviating from other strategies or broad market benchmarks, depending on whether such sectors or investments are in or out of favor in the market. Further, ESG strategies may rely on certain values based criteria to eliminate exposures found in similar strategies or broad market benchmarks, which could also result in relative investment performance deviating. There is no assurance that employing ESG strategies will result in more favorable investment performance.

Consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and the statement of additional information include this and other relevant information about the Funds and are available by visiting IQetfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

IndexIQ® is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC and serves as the advisor to the IndexIQ ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS) is the principal underwriter of the ETFs. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a distributor of the ETFs. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is located at 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with NYLIFE Distributors LLC. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a Member FINRA/SIPC.

Girls Who Code:

IQ Engender Equality ETF (the "Fund") is offered by IndexIQ, the Fund's sponsor, in alignment with Girls Who Code Inc. ("GWC"). The Fund is designed to promote investment objectives that are deemed to be consistent with GWC's mission. Shares of the Fund are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by GWC, and GWC is not an investment adviser or service provider to the Fund. GWC makes no representations or warranties regarding the performance of the Fund and will have no obligation or liability in connection with the Fund. The Fund's sponsor, IndexIQ, and its affiliates are supporters of and donors to GWC and are making a substantial contribution to GWC in connection with GWC's agreement to license use of its name and trademarks to IndexIQ and its affiliates. NYLIM and IndexIQ's contribution to GWC is calculated on an annualized basis to be the lower of: (i) 0.045% of the Fund's average daily net managed assets (the average daily value of the total assets of the Fund, less all accrued liabilities of the Fund and less any management fees waived by the Fund's adviser or sub-adviser); or (ii) ten percent of the Fund's net annual management fee taking into account all applicable fee waivers and expense reimbursements. NYLIM and IndexIQ will make annual minimum contributions to GWC of $25,000 in each of the years 2021 to 2025 so long as their commercial co-venture is in effect.

National Wildlife Federation:

IQ Cleaner Transport ETF (the "Fund") is offered by IndexIQ, the Fund's sponsor, in alignment with the National Wildlife Federation ("NWF"). The Fund is designed to promote investment objectives consistent with NWF's mission. Shares of the Fund are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by NWF, and NWF is not an investment adviser or service provider to the Fund. NWF makes no representations or warranties regarding the performance of the Fund and will have no obligation or liability in connection with the Fund. The Fund's sponsor, IndexIQ, and its affiliates are supporters of and donors to NWF and are making a substantial contribution to NWF in connection with NWF's agreement to license use of its name and trademarks to IndexIQ and its affiliates. NYLIM and IndexIQ's contribution to NWF is calculated on an annualized basis to be the lower of: (i) 0.045% of the Fund's average daily net managed assets (the average daily value of the total assets of the Fund, less all accrued liabilities of the Fund and less any management fees waived by the Fund's adviser or sub-adviser); or (ii) ten percent of the Fund's net annual management fee taking into account all applicable fee waivers and expense reimbursements. NYLIM and IndexIQ will make annual minimum contributions to NWF of $30,000 in each of the years 2021 to 2025 so long as their commercial co-venture is in effect.

Oceana:

Oceana, Inc. ("Oceana") licenses to the Advisor, the sponsor of the Fund, certain trademarks for use in connection with the Fund. Shares of the Fund are not issued, sponsored, endorsed or promoted by Oceana. The Advisor, and its affiliates are donors to and supporters of Oceana and are making a substantial contribution to Oceana. Oceana makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to prospective or actual investors in the Fund or to any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in any financial product, including one seeking to track the index representing securities which are consistent with Oceana's stated objectives and mission (the "Underlying Index"), the ability of the Fund to track the performance of the index constructed by the Fund's index provider, the ability of the Underlying Index to meet or exceed stock market performance, the suitability of the Underlying Index for use by the Fund, the suitability of the Fund or the ability of the Underlying Index or Fund to achieve its investment goals. Oceana has no obligation or liability to the Fund, any Fund investor, or any other person in connection with the operation, administration, marketing of or trading in the Fund or shares of the Fund or otherwise. Oceana is not an investment adviser or a fund distributor or service provider and is not involved in the ongoing operation of the Fund. Oceana is not responsible for the completeness or accuracy of the Fund's registration statement. Inclusion of a security within the Underlying Index is not a recommendation by Oceana to buy, sell or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice or a guarantee that the investment goals of the Underlying Index will be achieved. Oceana is not involved with the construction, calculation or ongoing operation of the Underlying Index and does not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of the Underlying Index or any data included therein.

NYLIM and the Advisor are donors to and supporters of Oceana. Oceana has authorized NYLIM and the Advisor to reference its name and certain marks owned by Oceana in connection with a commercial co-venture entered into between NYLIM the Advisor and Oceana. None of the payments made by NYLIM and the Advisor to Oceana is in exchange for services provided by Oceana. NYLIM and the Advisor's contribution to Oceana is calculated on an annualized basis to be the lower of: (i) 0.045% of the Fund's average daily net managed assets (the average daily value of the total assets of the Fund, less all accrued liabilities of the Fund and less any management fees waived by the Fund's adviser or sub-adviser); or (ii) ten percent of the Fund's net annual management fee taking into account all applicable fee waivers and expense reimbursements. NYLIM and the Advisor will make annual minimum contributions of $50,000 per year through the fifth anniversary of the listing of the ETF on a national securities exchange.

1 As of 30 June 2021

View original content:

SOURCE New York Life Investments