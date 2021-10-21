Comedy Magician Farrell Dillon Announces Grand Opening

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farrell Dillon announces his Las Vegas residency at The Magic inside Bally's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, beginning November 3, 2021. Dillon's upbeat approach to magic is light and cheery and balanced with a comedy-in-action style that keeps the show swift and colorful. This modern approach to magic and comedy appeals to a wide audience who enjoy his casual stage presence and magic. Tickets went on sale on October 15, 2021 at 10 pm.

Farrell's regular appearances on television and the internet has made him a household favorite. Fans now have a permanent home to see Farrell's show in a space created especially for magic. "What an honor to make Las Vegas home for both my family and my show," said Farrell Dillon. "I am thrilled to be able to give my style of magic and performance to Las Vegas tourists and locals."

Presented by Ivory Star Productions in partnership with Pompey Entertainment Dillon Farrell performs Wednesday through Sunday at 6 pm. Tickets are available at Bally's Las Vegas Box Office, by phone at (702) 777-7776 or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

Farrell Dillon Ticket Tiers

General $21.99 ++

Preferred B $41.99 ++

Preferred A $51.99 ++

The Magic Circle $56.99 ++

Comedy magician Farrell Dillon is dazzling Las Vegas audiences with his upbeat style of magic and witty performances that fans have been asking for. Dillon gathered legions of fans performing on six seasons of the CW's Master's of Illusion. His casual approach on stage keeps pace with his quick wit and sleight of hand. Follow Farrell Dillion on Facebook @FarrellDillonComedyMagic and Twitter @FarrellfarrellX.

Bally's - Las Vegas

Bally's Las Vegas is located on the center of the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip, across from Caesars Palace and next to Paris Las Vegas. The 44-acre resort consists of two 26-story hotel towers including the Jubilee Tower and offers more than 2,800 guestrooms, including 244 suites. For entertainment, Bally's Las Vegas offers "EXTRAVAGANZA – The Vegas Spectacular" on the iconic Jubilee Theater stage, The Magic Attic, a 3,685-square-foot showroom exclusively for magic-inspired productions, a relaxing pool oasis, a lavish spa and casino space featuring a poker room, 1,500 slot machines and a first-class Race & Sports Book known for its stadium-style seating and abundance of high-definition television screens. Bally's Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. For more information, please visit ballyslasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Bally's Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

