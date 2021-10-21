ChowNow Announces Andre Mancl As Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChowNow, the nation's leading platform powering online ordering and marketing for independent restaurants, today announced the appointment of Andre Mancl as Chief Financial Officer to lead the company's finance team through ChowNow's next phase of growth and expansion.

Mancl joins ChowNow from Credit Suisse, where he served as the Global co-head of Internet Investment Banking. He has more than fifteen years of experience in technology investment banking, working across a range of sectors, including online marketplaces, social media, online delivery, streaming video, mobile gaming, SMB services, marketing technology, and e-commerce. Mancl has worked on more than 100 investment banking transactions, including the IPOs of Lyft, LegalZoom, AppLovin, Snap, TheRealReal, GoDaddy, Wix, Eventbrite, and Upwork.

As CFO, Mancl will be responsible for accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, and corporate development. He joins ChowNow at an exciting time of growth, as the company enhances its product offering to create fair and transparent online ordering experiences for restaurants and diners alike.

"Andre's impressive experience at the intersection of finance and technology, coupled with his knowledge of the kinds of challenges local restaurants face, makes him the perfect fit for the CFO role," said Chris Webb, co-founder and CEO of ChowNow. "He joins at a critical time of growth, innovation, and expansion at the company as we continue to arm our restaurant partners with even better tools to grow their online business."

"ChowNow's mission-driven approach to helping local establishments thrive during this time of unparalleled change stands out in the restaurant technology space," said Mancl. "I look forward to working closely with Chris and the team as we build upon the company's strong growth and momentum."

Prior to his investment banking career, Mancl was an officer and helicopter pilot in the United States Navy. After his Navy tour, he was an assistant adjunct professor at UCLA teaching courses in Leadership and Ethics and Advanced Naval Weapons Systems. Mancl is a California native and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. He has an M.B.A. from the Anderson School at UCLA and a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Southern California.

ChowNow helps over 20,000 local restaurants across North America sustainably grow their delivery and take-out business and connect directly with customers in their communities. Founded in 2011 by Chris Webb, CEO, and Eric Jaffe, COO, the company offers restaurants a range of digital tools and services, marketing support, and access to valuable customer data. From the beginning, ChowNow has been committed to a fair, transparent, and respectful relationship with its restaurant partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, ChowNow has processed over 150 million online orders to date. For more information, visit chownow.com.

