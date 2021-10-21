Avast Launches New Premium Browser for PCs With a Built-in Virtual Private Network

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, has launched a premium version of its free secure and private browser. Avast Secure Browser PRO*, a Chromium-based browser for Windows PCs, includes an integrated Virtual Private Network (VPN) and advanced Adblock technology for people who need a lightweight but comprehensive suite of security, privacy and performance services to tackle today's most pressing web-based threats. The built-in VPN, which provides access to 30 locations worldwide covering every continent except Antarctica, helps to ensure the highest levels of privacy protection by encrypting all inbound and outbound connections.

Avast Secure Browser PRO for Windows provides people with seamless, high-performing digital protection, no matter their level of technical confidence, and ensures that privacy choice is available to everyone when browsing the web. In 2020, Avast added built-in VPNs to the premium version of its mobile browser for Android and iOS; now including them also in the premium version of Avast Secure Browser on PC signals the next step in Avast's mission to deliver a safer, more private and faster browsing experience across devices and operating systems, and aligns with the broader company goal to enable personal control of privacy for all.

"The browser is the modern day operating system, and with browser-based web threats one of the most common avenues of attack, we have a responsibility to protect our customers online by keeping their internet connections secure and private," said Fiona Cliffe, Director of Browser Product at Avast. "We've built our browser around a Security & Privacy Center to provide this in a way that is frictionless for the user and based on the belief that in order to preserve people's digital freedom, security and privacy needs to be simplified and demystified."

Avast has also added accompanying privacy and compatibility features in Avast Secure Browser PRO alongside its existing Anti-Phishing technology, Anti-Tracking, Bank Mode and Password Manager services. These include:

Advanced Adblock: set with 'Strict Mode' as the default option so that ads and trackers are blocked automatically. Other options include 'Essential Mode' and 'Balanced Mode' (recommended), which block all ads that violate the Acceptable Ads Standard, including pop-ups and auto-playing videos. Balanced Mode also blocks other non-intrusive ads to improve the speed and safety of browsing sessions.

Built-in VPN: no buffering, no throttling and no encrypted bandwidth limits for a smoother, faster, unrestricted online experience.

Connection for up to five devices: on both mobile and desktop.

Avast Secure Browser PRO is compatible with Windows 10, iOS and Android, with support for Mac coming soon. The subscription service has three tiers and includes a seven-day free trial. The monthly subscription is priced at $5.99 per month; the year-long subscription at $4.17 per month; and the two-year offering at $2.92 per month. Avast Secure Browser PRO is available to download at www.avast.com/secure-browser .

*In order to activate Avast Secure Browser PRO, users have to install the free version of the browser available at https://avast.com/secure-browser , and follow the upgrade steps. Users can choose between immediate upgrade to the PRO feature set (payment required) or take advantage of the seven-day trial (no payment details required).

