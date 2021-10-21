Autograph Appoints New Members to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph, the brand pioneering the new era of digital collecting with the world's most iconic sports and entertainment partners, has announced the appointment of four new heavyweights to its Board of Directors.

The appointed members each represent the height of excellence in their respective worlds. Additions to the board include:

Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder & CEO of FTX, one of the largest, fastest-growing digital asset exchanges on the planet.

Multi-platinum/Diamond Certified global recording star Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd.

Peter Mattoon, who as founder and chairman of SCS Financial, has built his reputation as a globally-renowned beacon in the investment strategy and management space.

And successful entrepreneur and connector Michael Meldman, founder and chairman of Discovery Land Company, a luxury residential community developer with a portfolio of 25+ communities where some of the world's most influential families in business, arts, tech, sports, and more go to connect and unwind. Additionally Mr. Meldman is also the co-founder of Casamigos Tequila.

"As Autograph continues to expand its reach into new areas and opportunities, we also wanted to grow our Board of Directors and advisors to include the best in their respective fields," said Richard Rosenblatt, Founder and Chairman, Autograph. "The NFT industry is in its infancy, and we want to ensure that we have a breadth of opinions and experience to tap into as we build the leading digital collectible platform."

"As an artist, I am always compelled to push the boundaries of how to deliver art within culture and have been intrigued with NFTs for some years," said The Weeknd. "When approached by Richard and the Autograph team to enter this emerging technology, I was eager to join them in launching a new vertical in the music space that explores what the Metaverse could be."

"Autograph is at the forefront of the digital collectable space, and I look forward to helping them expand their capabilities," said Sam Bankman-Fried. "As a pioneer in the space, Autograph has limitless potential as they bring icons and crypto together."

The Board of Directors joins a stacked list of iconic sports legends that are already on the Advisory Board, which includes Tiger Woods, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, and more to come. Autograph has dropped the Preseason Access Collection over the past few months giving fans and new NFT collectors the opportunity to purchase collectibles at a range of accessible prices. While the supply of inaugural Preseason Access Collection is limited, fans will have opportunities to acquire certified authentic content of other prominent athletes and collections yet to be released. The next drop in the lineup is from the Lionsgate franchise with a new series of collectibles just in time for Halloween.

