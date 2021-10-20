CommonSpirit Launches $3M Scholarship Program to Support More Diverse Leadership in Health Care

CommonSpirit Equity Impact Scholarships offer low- or no-cost access to the skills and training needed for the next generation of leaders

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CommonSpirit Health, in partnership with Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE), today announced the launch of the CommonSpirit Equity Impact Scholarship, a $3 million scholarship program to create opportunities that support more diverse leadership in health care. The scholarship is open to CommonSpirit employees, as well as health care professionals of all backgrounds who are looking to develop their skills, knowledge, and expertise through skills-based education and training.

"The CommonSpirit Equity Impact Scholarship program is breaking down barriers in education and creating a pathway for job opportunities, promotions, higher compensation and leadership positions that may otherwise seem out of reach," said Marvin O'Quinn, President and Chief Operating Officer, CommonSpirit Health. "The current health care workforce shortage presents an opportunity to change the landscape as we know it by offering educational access where there wasn't access before, and in turn, building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce that better represents our patients and the communities we serve."

Current demographics reveal a substantial equity gap in the health care sector – only 5% of physicians identify as Black, only 11% of the RN workforce is male and just 27% of board members at the top 100 U.S. hospitals are women. The CommonSpirit Equity Impact Scholarship is part of CommonSpirit's larger commitment to creating a more diverse and dynamic health care workforce. This includes CommonSpirit's partnership with the Morehouse School of Medicine, a 10-year, $100-million initiative to train more culturally competent clinicians.

The scholarship provides low- or no-cost access to top-tier institutions and educational programs that will help health care professionals solve daily challenges in the workplace and make a lasting impact in their communities. Over 1,000 scholarships ranging from $1,500–$35,000 will be awarded. The 2021 fund spans eight certificates and three degree programs that DHGE offers, including an MBA in Healthcare at Northern Arizona University and an RN to BSN completion at Mercy College.

Health care workers and students are encouraged to apply by submitting a personal statement on why they think they will contribute to diversity, equity, and inclusion in health care and how their communities will benefit. Applications will be reviewed by an advisory board, who will then notify applicants about their acceptance/denial in advance of their program start date.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and are required two weeks before the start date of eligible programs between fall of 2021 and spring of 2022. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

To learn more about CommonSpirit's Equity Impact Scholarship or to apply, visit https://dhge.org/equity-impact-scholarship. For any questions, contact scholarships@dhge.org.

About CommonSpirit Health

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 through the combination of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. With a team of approximately 125,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit Health operates 139 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites across 21 states. In FY 2020, CommonSpirit had combined revenues of nearly $29.6 billion and provided $4.6 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at www.commonspirit.org.

About Dignity Health Global Education

Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) is the leading healthcare workforce development company. Dedicated to providing customized educational opportunities and a student-centric experience, we develop online programs and workforce development solutions with industry, for industry. We achieve this goal by partnering with top-ranked academic institutions and thought-leading professionals.

