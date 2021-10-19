WorthPoint® Announces Impressive Growth In Third Quarter 2021, Marking 19th Consecutive Quarter Of Revenue Increase

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorthPoint Corporation, the world's largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles, announced today its business results for the third quarter of 2021, ending Sept. 30, posting its 19th sequential quarter of revenue growth.

The firm saw revenue increase 7 percent from Q2 2021, an impressive 43 percent increase year over year. Its subscriber base grew by 10 percent in Q3, a 37 percent increase from Q3 2020.

"WorthPoint is growing at an unprecedented rate," said Will Seippel, CEO of WorthPoint. "We've greatly reduced churn in subscribers and increased stickiness of our customer base by introducing focused products tailored to their needs. These additions have led to accelerated growth, and the response has been outstanding."

Continued investment in technology and content is driving increased site traffic. The content in WorthPoint's Worthopedia® database – which already surpasses all competitive sites – continues to expand, advancing its opportunities in liquidity and further development. The company signed agreements with nearly 90 new data sources in Q2 alone, leading to a total increase of more than 100 percent over the end of Q2. WorthPoint continues to grow its data pool as its pricing sources build into Q3.

"We have increased our staff from nine to more than 25 people," Seippel said. "And with $4 million in cash on hand, we are aggressively investing in technological advancements that will continue to position WorthPoint as the No. 1 resource for resellers. We are considering adding a second data center in Europe to balance our needs."

WorthPoint introduced 18.6 million new items to its nationally-recognized Price Guide from July through September while adding another 8,275 items to its comprehensive M.A.P.S. database. The number of Dictionary pages grew by 660 articles to a total of 5,000 entries, and the number of reference books in its searchable Library expanded from 1,000 to nearly 5,00 unique volumes.

About WorthPoint Corporation:

WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery of more than 181,000 identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, symbols (M.A.P.S.) and a digital Library with nearly 5,000 books about collectible topics.

Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on more than 567 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and has subscribers on six continents.

