Embrace Pet Insurance and Kampgrounds of America, Inc. Partner to Keep Families and their Furry Camping Companions Healthy and Safe During this Popular Activity

Research Reveals 30 Percent of Pets Camp with Their Families Embrace Pet Insurance and Kampgrounds of America, Inc. Partner to Keep Families and their Furry Camping Companions Healthy and Safe During this Popular Activity

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets truly are members of the family. In fact, 60 percent of owners even bring their fur babies on vacation with them.* To make it safer and healthier for pet parents to hit the road with their canine companions in tow, Embrace Pet Insurance, a top-ranked insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, has partnered with Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), an organization committed to creating family-friendly camping experiences throughout North America. Together, Embrace and KOA will make the experience of camping even better for dog owners with resources to support pet health and wellness while traveling. The two organizations will team up to provide pet parents with educational content, like a guide to camping with pets as well as events at two KOA campgrounds with food, games and even live training sessions.

"As campers, we're in the business of dealing with the unexpected – detours, traffic jams, blown tires, stuck slides, shattered vent covers, holding tank anxiety, etc. You name it. We've all been there. Whether driving a motorhome, pulling a travel trailer, or setting up a tent – and I've done them all – camping is about preparing for what could happen and troubleshooting when it does," said Brian Macias, president, Embrace Pet Insurance. "Our pets add another aspect to that. That's why KOA and Embrace are teaming up to make sure that you're prepared when it comes to traveling with your four-legged companions. Our 24/7 pet telehealth and use-anywhere accident and illness coverage is exactly what every camping pet parent needs for peace of mind."

The partnership is sure to be an impactful one, with camping and outdoor recreation popular among pets and their owners. In fact, Embrace research* shows that:

Nearly 30 percent of traveling pets go camping

Over 20 percent of traveling pets go to the mountains, a lake or to visit family

50 percent of pet parents take their pups hiking

50 percent of dogs like to swim

Of the 60 percent of pet owners who take their pets on vacation, 12 percent will stay in an RV or camper, and an additional six percent will sleep in a tent

A leader in pet-friendly camping, KOA's campgrounds include pet facilities and amenities, with fenced in areas for dogs to play and other pet-specific amenities so pets and pet parents can enjoy the outdoors without worry.

"Creating a safe, enjoyable camping environment for families and their pets is a top priority for us, with 62 percent of KOA campers bringing their pets along with them to our campgrounds," said Whitney Scott, chief marketing officer at Kampgrounds of America, Inc. "Knowing this, a partnership with Embrace makes perfect sense, leveraging our combined expertise to provide access to helpful tips, health and wellness information and fun on-site events for our campers to help ensure a great trip for families and their pups alike."

For those about to head to the campground with their dogs, Embrace has a few recommendations to ensure a healthy, safe camp or hike:

When you're packing for the trip, don't forget to bring must-have pet items including food, water, bowls, collar, ID tags, leash, poop bags, a bed or blanket and a pet-friendly first aid kit.

If you're bringing your dog on a hike, make sure they are able to handle the trail without being completely exhausted. Start by taking them on a long walk and see how they do.

Whether you're camping, hiking, or both, you'll want to avoid having your pet overly active in the middle of the day when the sun is at its peak to avoid overheating. If you can't avoid the heat, have plenty of water on hand and don't forget about the sun. Just like humans, dogs can get sunburned too.

Be on the lookout for snakes on your campground or trail. Hundreds of thousands of pets are bitten by venomous snakes each year. The best way to avoid this is to keep your pet nearby.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, please visit embracepetinsurance.com. For more information about Kampgrounds of America, please visit koa.com.

*According to a 2019 survey of more than 9,000 pet parents conducted by Embrace Pet Insurance

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a part of NSM Insurance Group, is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

About KOA

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) is the world's largest system of open-to-the-public campgrounds with more than 525 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The industry leader in outdoor hospitality, KOA's family of campground brands – KOA Journey, KOA Holiday and KOA Resort – offer sites and amenities designed for every type of camping experience. The company was founded 59 years ago in Billings, Mont., and today serves more than a million camping families each year, who rely on the standards of excellence and unique outdoor adventures KOA is known for. For more information, visit KOA.com.

