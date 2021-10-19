Somos, Inc. Announces New Hire of Karthik Yajurvedi as Vice President, Engineering

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced the hiring of Karthik Yajurvedi as its Vice President, Engineering. Mr. Yajurvedi will be responsible for providing leadership, oversight and strategic direction for both the engineering team and the technical solutions that will become part of Somos' future portfolio of products and solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Karthik to the Somos team," said Sri Ramachandran, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Somos. "His deep software development background and extensive experience in building scalable data driven systems is a perfect fit for Somos as we architect and implement our next generation of identity management solutions. I am confident that his hands-on approach and agile mindset will inspire, grow and scale the engineering team."

Karthik is an accomplished software engineering leader skilled in building scalable, customer-value driven products. Over the last 20+ years, Karthik has channeled his passion for applying technology to solve business problems at several Fortune 500 companies. He has established himself as a technical leader who excels in delivering iterative design for optimal solutions. Specifically, in his most recent role as the Vice President of Software Development at State Street Bank, he was instrumental in developing a world-class global software team for scaling with the needs of the business.

"I'm excited to join Somos and help inspire the digital transformation, play an integral role in evolving the market towards trusted communications, and enhance product offerings that help deliver confidence, security and value to Somos customers," said Mr. Yajurvedi. "I look forward to having the opportunity to lead this amazing group of professionals and foster a creative, innovative culture that emphasizes team and cross-functional collaboration."

