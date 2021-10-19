IACMI-The Composites Institute Recipient of SAMPE 2021 Organizational Excellence Award

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for the Advancement of Materials and Process Engineering (SAMPE) North America honored the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation, or IACMI - The Composites Institute, as a winner of the SAMPE 2021 Organizational Excellence Award.

IACMI CEO John Hopkins, center, accepted the SAMPE 2021 Organizational Excellence Award in Dallas Oct. 18, 2021 from SAMPE President Jerome Berg, left, at SAMPE Executive Vice President Scott Stephenson.

IACMI has set a high standard for innovation and creativity in advancing material and process engineering.

The award, presented Monday night in Dallas at CAMX - The Composites and Advanced Materials Expo 2021, recognizes organizations from industry, academia, and/or government that exemplify the best of SAMPE from within the advanced materials and process community as a whole.

Founded in 2015, IACMI has built a strong collaborative ecosystem across the composites community that brings researchers together to advance manufacturing and applications of new composite materials. Since being launched, IACMI has managed over 50 collaborative and industry-led technical projects, with more than 90 IACMI members participating on those projects, and with more than $150 million in research and development value. More than 15 new products are now commercially available and over $400 million has been invested in a broad system of open access facilities for demonstration at scale in eight states. IACMI has engaged more than 9,000 people in composites training and STEM outreach and placed more than 100 university interns with industry collaboration.

"This is a fantastic recognition as IACMI continues its evolution and creates innovation and workforce impact for its member community and the broader U.S. composites manufacturing markets," said John A. Hopkins, IACMI CEO.

Through collaboration with industry, academia and national laboratories, IACMI projects have demonstrated faster cycle times and lower costs for composite materials and structures, decreased carbon intensity, and increased recyclability of composites.

"IACMI has set a high standard for innovation and creativity in advancing material and process engineering," said Jerome Berg, President of SAMPE. "Earning this award is a testament to the skill, dedication, and professionalism of its winners."

IACMI workforce partner Davis Technical College was also named a winner of this prestigious honor for its Composite Materials Technology program. IACMI is deploying Davis Tech's training program in select community colleges across the country as part of the Advanced Composites Career Pathways (ACCP) program.

About IACMI – The Composites Institute

IACMI – The Composites Institute is a 130-plus member community of industry, universities, national laboratories, and federal, state, and local government agencies working together to accelerate advanced composites design, manufacturing, technical innovation, and workforce solutions to enable a cleaner and more sustainable, more secure, and more competitive U.S. economy. IACMI is managed by the Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation (CCS), a not-for-profit organization established by The University of Tennessee Research Foundation. A Manufacturing USA institute, IACMI is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office, as well as key state and industry partners. Visit www.iacmi.org and follow IACMI on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IACMI - The Composites Institute