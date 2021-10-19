Hum Leverages AI To Launch Full-Service Growth Solutions For Nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hum, the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) for nonprofit growth , launches AI-powered, outcome-driven solutions that make digital growth techniques accessible to associations and societies.

Hum platform makes it easy for non-profits to launch Amazon-style personalization. (PRNewsfoto/Hum)

Member organizations have long struggled to develop digital strategies to engage and grow their membership. The pandemic magnified this issue. According to a 2021 report :

Adapting to pandemic pressures, 78% of associations created new products and services

Yet 47% of associations report declines in membership

50% of associations say "lack of engagement" is the primary reason for member churn

Over 75% of associations will undergo digital transformation by 2023. To make 'going digital' easier than ever before, Hum is launching three outcome-driven solutions to help nonprofit member organizations find quick, impactful wins.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Hum solutions marry data insight with human expertise. Solutions are all-inclusive of digital strategy, CDP technology and digital marketing services to make fast progress towards top association and society growth goals:

Growing Audience & Membership - Hum's solution analyzes audience data to understand the behaviors of engaged members. This intelligence is used to convert new, like-minded audiences into members.

Amplifying Programs & Events - Hum's solution leverages program, product and event intelligence to uncover what makes those offers most compelling. These insights are used to sell out programs via modern digital marketing techniques.

Boosting Engagement & Retention - Hum's solution uses a proprietary algorithm to understand how to delight members across all stages of their customer journey. This process yields targeted communication, better programs and an engaged membership.

To get started, associations and societies should request their free data strategy workshop . Hum's marketing strategists use the lens of a specific goal or use case to analyze technology systems, data structures, and growth opportunities. Participants leave with a go-forward plan around their top growth priorities. They can execute this plan with their team, or let Hum's technology and digital experts handle it.

About Hum:

Hum is a team of digital experts enabled by the only Customer Data Platform purpose-built to help associations and societies grow. Hum's CDP unifies technology systems and tracks digital interactions to provide a golden customer record. Hum's team uses this intelligence to create personalized digital experiences and tailored digital marketing for their clients.

Client Feedback:

"We are excited about aggregating the information from all of our systems into one convenient platform. Hum informs SSP's strategy and focus so that we can develop the experiences that our members need and expect."

Melanie Dolecheck , Executive Director, Society for Scholarly Publishing

SSP Case Study , Executive Director, Society for Scholarly Publishing

"We're delighted to select Hum as our CDP partner. Hum impressed us with the range and quality of tools that come standard with the platform. It shows a deep understanding of underlying market needs and the ability to translate it to clean design and product sets."

John Whelan , President, CyberRisk Alliance

CRA Case Study , President, CyberRisk Alliance

