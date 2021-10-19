Central Harlem Victim Hires Legionnaires Lawyer at Legionnaires.com

CENTRAL HARLEM, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legionnaires disease Lawyer Jory Lange and prominent Manhattan attorney Scott Harford have been retained in the Central Harlem Legionnaires Outbreak. At least 18 people have gotten Legionnaires disease in this outbreak, all of whom were hospitalized. The health department has linked NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem's cooling tower to the outbreak. "Legionnaires lawsuits are likely to follow," Jory Lange confirmed.

Complaints will allege that victims developed Legionnaires' disease after breathing water vapors contaminated with dangerous legionella pathogen. "The fact that invisible water vapor from a cooling tower can carry deadly pathogens like Legionella, and can cause so many hospitalizations, is alarming," said attorney Jory Lange. Attorney Scott Harford added, "this is particularly concerning as Legionnaire's disease cases are on the rise, especially in New York."

About the Central Harlem Legionnaires Outbreak

The NYC Health Department analyzed sputum samples from patients and water samples from the cooling towers in the investigation area – zip codes 10037, 10039, and bordering communities. These analyses showed the same very rare strain of legionella bacteria found in one of the clinical specimens matched a cooling tower at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.

About Legionnaires' Disease

Legionnaires' disease is a rare type of pneumonia with symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, chills headaches, and muscle aches. Occasionally, symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and confusion are experienced. Legionella become a health concern when they grow in human-made water systems. The bacteria thrive in water, especially hot water. Legionella is not spread from person to person. People become ill when they breath in mist containing the bacteria.

Jory Lange and Scott Harford represent several New York City residents who were hospitalized in Legionnaires' disease outbreaks. If you have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, you may be entitled to compensation. Call 833.330.3663 for a free consultation.

