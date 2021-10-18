US headquartered Ignitho names former Mindtree exec as CTO; to exponentially grow its Data Engineering and Cloud Capabilities

NEW YORK and CHENNAI, India, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignitho Technologies, a US headquartered digital engineering company, has named former Mindtree executive, Ashin Antony, as its CTO. Ashin brings to Ignitho two decades of technology leadership experience and was with Mindtree for close to a decade playing key tech leadership roles. His area of specialization include Big Data, Cloud and Emerging Technologies; with expertise in designing and implementing digital enterprise solutions. Ashin will drive Ignitho's Data, Cloud and Digital Engineering areas as the company gets ready to cross $12 million in revenue by 2023. Ashin will also join Nuivio Ventures, Ignitho's parent company, as a business partner and will be part of the core leadership team.

Welcoming Ashin Antony to the leadership team, Joseph Olassa, CEO says, "Ignitho will hugely benefit from Ashin's technology expertise and industry experience, which enabled him to design and implement successful digital enterprise solutions for an enviable list of clients over the years in the US and Europe. Ashin will drive Ignitho's plans to build industry leading expertise in data, cloud and digital technologies and enable Nuivio's plans to incubate SaaS product companies." Scott Nugent, Chief Commercial Officer added, "As Ignitho continues to onboard leading enterprises and Fortune 500 companies as clients in North America and Europe, our technology expertise will continue to be key differentiator, something Ashin will augment."

Sharing his excitement at joining the leadership team, Ashin Antony says, "Ignitho is today seen as a challenger vendor and a market disruptor in data, cloud and digital engineering services. Ignitho's engagement model delivers tier-1 service quality and digital solutions at a competitive price to leading enterprises. Having proven the model, we have now lined up plans to disrupt the pure-play IT services industry using our IOIO framework. In addition, our unique model of entrepreneurship via Nuivio Ventures provides like-minded professionals a platform to fuel their dreams. As Ignitho continues to aggressively expand into the US and European markets, I'm looking forward to give impetus to this momentum."

Established and led by industry veterans from top-tier IT services companies, Ignitho has built an enviable track record of being a market disruptor and a challenger vendor in digital engineering. Ignitho's engagement model delivers tier-1 service quality at a competitive price to leading enterprises and Fortune 500 companies in North America and Europe. In addition, Ignitho's parent company, Nuivio Ventures Inc., brings together an ecosystem of innovative enterprises, early-stage investors and passionate entrepreneurial professionals to build standalone software companies.

About Ignitho Technologies:

Ignitho, a Nuivio Ventures company, delivers Digital Engineering solutions, taking Enterprises from ambition to success in the Data Led, Cloud Enabled, Digital Economy. Ignitho's POD-based project teams come with a digital engineering mindset and discipline in agile delivery, enabling digital agility and business growth for its clients. Ignitho's engineering services are powered by its IOIO framework, which leverages Frugal Innovation methodology co-developed with Jaideep Prabhu, Professor at University of Cambridge. Headquartered in the USA, Ignitho services its customers through its primary offices in New York and London, with additional offices across North America, Europe and Asia. Read more at www.ignitho.com & www.nuivio.com

