Unleashed Brands Debuts New Snapology Model Inside Urban Air Adventure Parks Nationwide

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than three months after Snapology, the number one children's STEAM franchise, was acquired by franchise growth-focused platform company Unleashed Brands, the companies have already rolled out a new model that will offer franchisees the option to add efficiently-designed Snapology locations inside busy Urban Air Adventure Parks across the country. The move allows franchisees to serve more families in their communities by helping kids learn, play and grow.

Unleashed Brands

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with features such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider Indoor Coaster, Battle Beams, wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Snapology encourages social skills and teamwork by teaching science, technology, engineering, art, math and literacy concepts in a fun way. The brand uses research-based curriculum, designed to be inclusive to all learning abilities with a hands-on teaching approach that uses LEGO® Bricks and other building toys, along with coding, video game design and robotics that encourages the perfect mix of play, academic enrichment and social development.

"Our new model gives franchisees the tremendous opportunity to put two category-leading brands in one space to encourage kids to learn, play and grow inside four walls," said Josh Wall, Chief Growth Officer for Unleashed Brands. "We're excited this new opportunity gives Urban Air operators more exposure to families and helps fill even more dayparts. Snapology has primarily been a mobile business model, which makes this launch even more exciting as we expand the brand's brick-and-mortar presence in many ways over the next year."

With a modest investment of less than a $160,000, an Urban Air franchise operator will be able to retrofit at least two existing party rooms into a state-of-the-art Snapology Discovery Center 2.0. This will allow franchisees to serve families throughout the school year by offering category-leading STEAM curriculum during the week and themed birthday parties on the weekends. Since announcing the launch of the program, a majority of Urban Air franchisees have expressed initial interest in adding a Snapology licenses in 2021.

The new Snapology model inside Urban Air parks will also launch a membership program specific to Snapology, a move that benefits area families looking for supplemental STEAM education for their kids. Franchisees will also benefit from summer camps that can combine Snapology programming and curriculum with Urban Air's attractions.

This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Snapology was ranked as the No. 1 children's enrichment franchise on the same list.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology and The Little Gym, and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

About Snapology

Founded in 2010, Snapology is the #1 children's enrichment franchise in the country, giving children the opportunity to learn through play with more than 80 enriching, interactive STEAM and STEM programs. With over 165 locations in the U.S. and Internationally, Snapology is quickly growing and impacting children throughout the world with their balance of educational enrichment, social development and fun. For more information about Snapology including franchise opportunities, visit www.Snapology.com.

About Urban Air

Urban Air is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 150 locations open and 85 in development. Urban Air was founded in 2011 in search for a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.UrbanAirParks.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, sfaiwell@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unleashed Brands