RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") Announces Aloha RV Acquisition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced the acquisition of Aloha RV with two RV dealership locations in the greater Albuquerque, New Mexico market.

Jon Ferrando, President and CEO, addressing the Aloha RV associates with a message on the Core Values of RV Retailer.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to expand in the Southwest United States, which has great RV demographics, with our Aloha RV acquisition in the state of New Mexico. Aloha RV has a strong brand mix and great facilities including an excellent new showroom and large service center in a prime location right on I-25 in Albuquerque."

Jon Ferrando added, "Thank you to Peter Larson for building Aloha RV into an excellent RV operation over two decades and selecting us to take this business forward. Peter will continue to manage the business for us, and Aloha RV will be part of RVR's region managed by Larry Hall, President of ExploreUSA for RVR in Texas. We welcome all of the dedicated Aloha RV associates into the RV Retailer Family of Stores."

Aloha RV has two locations in New Mexico in the greater Albuquerque market. The Albuquerque location is right off of I-25 and Hwy 423, while the Bernalillo location is located on the east side of I-25 north of Albuquerque. The stores offer leading brands and models from Grand Design, Forest River, Coachmen, Intech and nuCamp.

To learn more about Aloha RV and RV Retailer, please visit: http://aloharv.com/, https://www.aloharvnorth.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.net/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. Upon completion of the acquisition, RV Retailer will have 75 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Chris Glenn (Vice President of Service and Parts Operations), Peter Larson (President of Aloha RV), Jon Ferrando (President and CEO), and Raul Rodriguez (Vice President of Corporate Development) stand with team in front of the new indoor showroom at Aloha RV which features RVs and Marine boats.

Chris Glenn (Vice President of Service and Parts Operations) and Jon Ferrando (President and CEO) standby the only fully functioning 360 hydraulic lift at the Aloha RV dealership that has 18 service bays.

(PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC