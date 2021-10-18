Novel Low-Dose Ashwagandha Extract Developed by Arjuna Helps Improve Immunity...

KOCHI, India, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from a new human study[1] provide support for the immune health capacity attributed to Arjuna Natural Ltd.'s branded high-potency ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) extract, Shoden®. While recent studies demonstrated strong support for ashwagandha's traditional use in mitigating symptoms of anxiety and stress, and helping to support natural energy, this latest research focused on immunomodulatory effects of the plant.

The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded study, conducted by Ajit Tharakan, MD, Himanshu Shukla, MD, et alia, was published in the August, 2021 issue of the Journal of Clinical Medicine. Volunteers were given either 60mg of the Shoden ashwagandha extract or a placebo for 30 days before the crossover to only Shoden for 30 more days.

Following the 30-day blinded study period, the ashwagandha group demonstrated a significant increase (p < 0.05) in immunoglobulin (Ig), cytokines, as well as in the T cells, B cells, and Natural Killer cells, collectively known as TBNK, the body uses to attack and destroy invading organisms. In the 30-day test period the placebo group actually exhibited a significant decrease (p < 0.05) in TBNK cells with Ig cells and cytokines showing no change.

Subjects who continued taking the ashwagandha extract showed a further significant improvement (p < 0.05) in these immune cell markers and no adverse events were reported. Based on these results, the researchers concluded that the ashwagandha extract "significantly improved the immune profile of healthy subjects by modulating the innate and adaptive immune systems." They further suggested that ashwagandha extract can help contribute to "boosting the immune system of people at risk of infection and during widespread infections."

"Arjuna developed a proprietary, modern, clean production methods based on ancient Indian processes that standardize the most bioactive components of ashwagandha—withanolide glycosides—to at least 35% concentration, creating a uniquely potent extract," says Benny Antony, PhD, the company's Joint Managing Director. "Shoden is offered at a very low recommended dose. This opens immense opportunities for formulators who can utilize this potency in their formulations and product variants for better customer relief."

Ashwagandha has been increasing in popularity, especially as more food and beverage companies incorporate it into products beyond supplements, such as soft drinks, botanical beverages, and energy shots. "Arjuna controls the cultivation and timely harvesting of ashwagandha, with complete transparency and traceability, on farms selected and controlled under its supervision, allowing for a consistent, potent ingredient," adds Antony. "This farm-to-shelf oversight guarantees a stable, safe supply."

All of Arjuna's production processes and products meet market-specific regulations, worldwide. A GMP-certified, SAP-driven company, Arjuna has achieved international certifications including ISO22000, Kosher and Halal. Arjuna continues to engage in extensive research and development, including advanced clinical studies, as it produces continuing scientific validation of its proprietary product line.

