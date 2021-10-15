SSEK Law Firm Represents Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Investor Who Pursues $500K Claim Against Raymond James Financial Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Northeast investor has filed a FINRA arbitration claim against brokerage firm Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. over his Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) investment losses. Our investment fraud law firm is representing him in his FINRA arbitration claim.

The claimant contends that the off-shore investment was unsuitably recommended to him by Sarah Komischke, also known as Xiao Qin Komischke, while she was with Raymond James. Komischke is currently a Cetera Investment Services broker.

After investing $250K in the off-shore investment, the claimant is now seeking up to $500K in damages for his losses.

The claimant is an inexperienced investor and now lives in the Northeast but is a foreign national who sought safe haven for his assets in the United States. A then-client of the United Nations Federal Credit Union (UNFCU), he mostly invested in savings/checking accounts and bank products. Komischke never told the investor about the risks involved with Northstar products, misrepresenting it as a safe investment.

Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) has since gone bankrupt and is undergoing liquidation proceedings. Its owner, billionaire Greg Lindberg is serving time in prison for wire fraud and bribery.

In his FINRA arbitration case, this investor is now alleging the following:

Misrepresentations and omissions

Overconcentration

Unsuitable investment recommendations

Breach of contract

Gross negligence

Breach of fiduciary

He is also claiming failure to supervise by the brokerage firms, which, along with their financial advisors, earned high commissions and other fees from selling Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) to its customers.

