Dr. Ben Walker joins Real Time Risk Solutions as its Healthcare Product Director

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Risk Solutions (RTRS), a leader in risk management solutions, has partnered with Dr. Ben Walker as its Healthcare Product Director to expand its Healthcare Risk product offering.

RTRS Healthcare Risk platform provides collaboration tools for the healthcare industry

Dr. Ben Walker is a cardiologist specializing in general and preventive cardiology with North Carolina Heart and Vascular at UNC Rex Hospital. In addition to treating patients with complex cardiovascular conditions, Dr. Walker is also a healthcare entrepreneur, focusing on creative solutions to healthcare delivery. Dr. Walker graduated from Clemson University and earned his Medical Doctorate from the University of South Carolina in 2006 and his MBA at UNC Kenan-Flagler School of Business, and is a Co-Founder of Heart-A-Wear, LLC, which aims to raise awareness for women's heart disease.

For over 10 years, Dr. Walker has proven to be a leader in healthcare by serving as the Medical Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation, Department Chair of Cardiology, Leadership Board for North Carolina Heart and Vascular, Co-Chair of Quality Committee, Member of the Medical Executive Committee at Rex Hospital. Dr. Walker has pioneered several instrumental programs at UNC Rex, including the PET Stress Testing Program, Aspirin Desensitization Protocol, and Super Reader Imaging Program.

"With the addition of Dr. Walker, RTRS will further expand it's healthcare offering by providing leading risk technology solutions to healthcare clinics and hospitals to help them manage risk and increase efficiency," said Cory Davis, CEO of RTRS.

Real Time Risk Solutions' integrated Healthcare Risk platform provides collaboration tools for the healthcare industry to manage risk among internal teams and external partners while driving insights on performance through advanced analytics with a comprehensive knowledge database of thousands of best practices customized for the healthcare industry.

For more information about Real Time Risk Solutions, visit www.rtrs.co.

Real Time Risk Solutions (RTRS) Platform

