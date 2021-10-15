Cymptom selected as a Finalist at PwC's Cybersecurity Event

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymptom , the preemptive cybersecurity company, is among five finalists pitching at the upcoming PwC Cybersecurity & Privacy Days competition.

Cybersecurity and digital transformation are on top of CEOs' minds for 2021, according to the latest PwC Global CEO Survey. The PwC Cybersecurity & Privacy Days 2021, which will occur over October 20, 21, 27 & 28, 2021, offer a unique opportunity to gain insights from the latest international trends in cybersecurity and privacy.

Itamar Mizrahi, Cymptom CEO and co-founder, will be presenting the company always-on risk visibility platform among the top five innovative solutions selected from cybersecurity and privacy vendors around the world.

Mizrahi says, "According to PwC's survey, cyber is now the second highest concern among CEOs. Cymptom succeeds in providing CISOs with an automated platform for preemptive cyber across on-premise and cloud-based environments. By continuously reducing their networks' attack surface, without the need for agents, attack simulations, or even without cyber expertise, cyber teams have continuous visibility to all their viable attack paths. We are honored to have the opportunity to show our winning platform's value in many key use cases to the PwC audience."

Koen Maris, Advisory Partner and Cyber Security Leader PwC Luxembourg, says, "Technology and digital assets define an organization of today, and will continue to do so in the future. This digital information has become the lifeblood of the interconnected business ecosystem and is increasingly valuable to organizations - and to skilled threat actors."

Listen to Cymptom's episode on the Cybersecurity and Privacy Days Podcast Series here, as Itamar Mizrahi presents how to automate the discovery and elimination of high-risk attack paths in a hybrid network.

About Cymptom

Founded in 2019, Cymptom's co-founders emerged from elite cyber units of the IDF, followed by several years as a red teamer and innovative researcher at a major cyber vendor. Upon witnessing huge investments by enterprises in cyber tools, but still lacking risk visibility in a continuously running, frictionless manner, motivated them to establish Cymptom. After raising seed capital from State of Mind Ventures (SOMV), led by the former managing director of Israel's Ministry of Defense and the Head of 8200, Cymptom based its headquarters in Tel Aviv. Global, regional and local enterprises and businesses from various industries use Cymptom's vertical-agnostic platform.

Please visit www.cymptom.com or contact us for a free trial.

Press Contact:

Susan Becker

susan@cymptom.com



View original content:

SOURCE Cymptom