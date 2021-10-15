NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal , today debuted a new look and updated packaging for Camp (formerly Plant Camp), the direct-to-consumer healthy food brand incubated under the Company's e-commerce arm, Creatd Ventures. In addition to launching its new website, https://www.eatcamp.com , Camp has also announced the addition of two new products to its line of easy-to-make and good-for-you dishes; Vegan Cheezy Mac and Twist Veggie Pasta are Camp's latest iterations on comfort foods for the health conscious family.

Creatd Announces Debut of Camp’s Website Redesign and New Product Launches

Commented Jeremy Frommer, Creatd's co-CEO, "Since Camp's launch over a year ago, we have had the opportunity to deepen our understanding of the ideal positioning and target audience to maximize revenue growth and value to our consumer base. Over time, it became clear that it wasn't just kids who were loving our mac and cheese—it was appealing to moms, dads, and all types of individuals who were seeking a healthy version of a beloved comfort food. As such, the brand and marketing needed to adapt to this much broader market."

Camp first launched in 2020 with its inaugural product, a fresh and healthy take on mac and cheese, combining organic, plant-packed ingredients with an iconic mac and cheese taste. The latest additions to Camp's product lineup were created in a similar spirit, taking quintessential family-friendly pasta dishes and reimagining them for today's more health and ingredient-conscious buyer. Camp intends to continue to innovate new product offerings, as well as pursue expansion of its distribution beyond direct-to-consumer e-commerce to eventual placement at big box retailers.

Commented Tom Punch, CEO of Creatd Ventures, "Despite encountering certain supply chain challenges, Creatd Ventures' e-commerce brands– Camp and Dune –have successfully launched and weathered these external disruptions with a strong management team and sound logistics process. We look forward in 2022 to expanding our customer base and realizing Creatd Ventures' sales goals."

