Bizzabo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Bizzabo co-founder and CEO Eran Ben-Shushan as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.



Goldman Sachs selected Shushan as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Shushan is the co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo, the world's fastest-growing operating system for hybrid, virtual and in-person events. Driven to help marketers and event organizers from world-leading brands promote, manage and maximize their events, Shushan has leveraged his experience to provide event organizers the tools they need to deliver personalized experiences, create moments that spark authentic connections, and cultivate evergreen communities that live beyond event day. Shushan has also led Bizzabo in winning the People's Choice Award at the Event Tech Awards for five years in a row and was named a Top 50 SaaS CEO for 2019.



"I consider myself lucky to lead a passionate team so committed to serving the events community through this period of massive disruption," said Shushan. "We've leaned into the uncertainty to develop something completely new and innovative, Bizzabo's Event Experience Operating System, and we've done that by staying close to our customers and true to our values."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Eran as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."



In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo is the only Event Success Platform. Bizzabo's all-in-one event software enables in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to deliver unique attendee experiences through intelligent and intent-based personalized engagement. We help companies measure, manage, and scale events towards key business outcomes. Our platform empowers every organizer, marketer, exhibitor, and attendee to unleash the power of events. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 Report, we are trusted by world-leading brands to power their events—from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies Bizzabo was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 300 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv, and Kyiv offices.

