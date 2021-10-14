QuietKat to Participate in Climate Discussion at Protect Our Winters Leadership Summit

ANOKA, Minn., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO) ebike brand QuietKat will join outdoor industry leaders to discuss common ground climate change solutions as part of the 2021 Protect Our Winters Leadership Summit. Ryan Spinks, Director of Brand and Product Development for QuietKat, will lead the Summit's discussion on cross-partisan climate change perspectives, drawing on QuietKat and Vista Outdoor's "common ground can be found outside" approach.

"The outdoors are a source of inspiration, connection and recreation," said Spinks. "Conservation and stewardship of the environment are ideals that everyone can support. As more people have migrated to the outdoors in the past two years, it is crucial to work toward common solutions on climate change. I'm proud to represent QuietKat and Vista Outdoor in this journey with Protect Our Winters and others in the industry."

The Leadership Summit builds on Vista Outdoor's cross-industry appeal on climate change solutions. In March of this year, Vista Outdoor became the first company to endorse the Conservationists for Climate Solutions Policy Statement, which is a first-of-its-kind framework that offers a comprehensive climate plan based in bipartisan land and water management strategies.

The Protect Our Winters Leadership Summit is Oct. 15-18 in Buena Vista, CO. Find tickets and additional information on Protect Our Winter's website: https://protectourwinters.org/20309-2/.

About QuietKat

Founded in 2013 in Eagle, Colorado; QuietKat is the leader in off-road electric bikes for hunting, fishing, camping and exploring the great outdoors. Built for all-season utility, QuietKat electric bikes and accessories are designed to go further and explore more while carrying everything you need for your adventure. Riding a QuietKat ebike has a low impact on the environment and a high return of utility and adventure. QuietKat strives to enhance the outdoor experience by building robust and reliable products with solid construction, powerful electric motors and high performance in the field. QuietKat features a wide range of electric bikes and accessories including bags, racks, trailers, and everything you need for the outdoor lifestyle. For more information please visit www.QuietKat.com.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. We operate through two reportable segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Together, our segments serve the outdoor sports and recreation markets through a diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, Foresight Sports, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website or Investor Relations page and follow us on Twitter.

