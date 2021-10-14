SNU to Host Series of Events Celebrating Military Appreciation Week

Activities Honoring the Veteran and Military Community Will Take Place From October 18-28

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Nazarene University (SNU) , a private, Christian liberal arts university that offers flexible degree-completion and graduate programs for working adults through its College of Professional and Graduate Studies, is hosting Military Appreciation Week events from Monday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 28.

Most events are open to the public, although some require advanced registration. All events take place on SNU's Bethany campus.

"This is a great opportunity for us to celebrate members of the military and veterans at SNU and in the surrounding areas," said SNU's VETS Center Director Mark Nadig. "Active military and veteran students make up 25% of the adult and graduate student population at SNU, and it is very important to us that they feel welcomed and connected to the community."

SNU Military Appreciation Week events include:

VETS Center 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk and Breakfast With a Veteran

When: Monday, Oct. 18 at 6 a.m.

Where: Veterans House

This self-paced two-mile run/walk kicks off at 6 a.m. The route consists of two laps around the SNU Bethany campus that start and end at the SNU VETS Center. At the conclusion of the run/walk, the VETS Center will have a continental breakfast available for guests including donuts, danishes, muffins, orange juice, coffee and water.

Military Uniform and POW/MIA Table Displays

When: Oct. 18-22

Where: Military uniform displays will be located in the SNU Library foyer, the Webster Commons foyer and the Royce Brown Building lobby. POW/MIA table displays will be set up in the Royce Brown Building lobby and the SNU Dining Hall foyer on the third floor of Webster Commons.

Various military uniform displays, POW/MIA table displays and military partner booths will be up and available during the week. The Liberty Jump Team veterans organization, a group that helps to support World War II and Korean War veterans, is providing the uniform displays that will include military uniforms from the World War I era through the recent Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. The group is likewise allowing SNU to display a World War II-era Jeep at the Veterans House.



Military partner booths will include the American Legion, Army ROTC, OK Army National Guard and US Army Recruiting, and they will also be located at the Commons and Fountains areas at various times and days during the week.

Army Special Operations Simulation Trailer

When: Wednesday, Oct. 20

Where: Entrance service road on College Road (next to Webster Commons)

Students and community members are invited to explore the US Army OKC Recruiting Battalion's interactive Army Operations Simulation Trailer, which will be on campus all day.

SNU Women's Leadership Conference

When: Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Herrick Auditorium and the Hills Residence Conference Hall (Register in advance at snu.edu/wlc )

This conference — which offers an opportunity to learn what it takes to be a successful leader from distinguished female professionals — is open to all female high school juniors and seniors and college-age students, as well as other members of the community. The keynote speaker, Jill Castilla, is President and CEO of Citizens Bank in Edmond, Okla., and she serves as the Oklahoma Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (OK CASA). The first 150 registered guests are also provided a luncheon and an opportunity to network with several of the guest speakers. See the full conference schedule .

Rock Climbing Wall

When: Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Entrance service road on College Road (next to Webster Commons)

The Oklahoma Army National Guard will provide a rock climbing wall for students and community members to enjoy.

Second Annual SNU PGS Veterans "Stand-to" Reception

When: Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Veterans House

Everyone is invited to this VETS Center social and reception to celebrate the camaraderie of the SNU Storm Regiment and to enjoy friendship, fellowship and goodwill. The reception will feature food, refreshments, cornhole, a fire pit and the SNU Jazz Ensemble.

SNU Women's Soccer Military Appreciation Game

When: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Wes Harmon Field at the Wanda Rhodes Soccer Complex

The SNU VETS Center and the SNU Alumni office will be setting up their tents to cheer on and support the SNU Women's Soccer Team in their match against Oklahoma Baptist University! The SNU VETS Center will be providing hotdogs, chips, popsicles and water for everyone from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

See the full schedule of events for SNU's Military Appreciation Week.

