Massage Envy Names National Award Winners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage and skin care services in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced the winners of its annual awards program that recognizes the best of the best from franchised locations. The brand was proud to present the following awards for the 2020 calendar year:

Massage Envy Goes Back to its Roots with the Return of Co-Founder Turned Brand Ambassador Shawn Haycock (PRNewsfoto/Massage Envy)

National Sales Associate of The Year: Erica Hardy , Massage Envy in Kapolei, Hawaii .

National Manager of the Year: Shakti Moon, Massage Envy in Woodinville, Wash.

National Esthetician of the Year: Jin Young Chong , Clarendon Center Massage Envy in Arlington, Va.

National Therapist of the Year: Avikesh Narayan, Ridgeview Plaza Massage Envy in Reno, Nev.

This year's awards show was held virtually September 22 with members of Massage Envy Franchising LLC senior leadership presiding over the prestigious awards event. Hundreds of members of the brand and vendor representatives tuned in digitally to celebrate as the winners were revealed.

"Each year it is my pleasure to recognize the incredible achievements of these outstanding franchised location employees," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy Franchising CEO. "They are amazing people that live our brand purpose every day, helping people feel their best. They personify our brand values of empathy and optimism which was even more important than ever in a year that presented so many challenges. I am inspired by the positive impact that these winners have on the lives of their members, guests and team mates."

The National Sales Associate of the Year award recognizes an extraordinary Sales Associate who develops connections with clients, guides their membership, and delivers on the brand promise of helping people feel their best. According to her franchise owner, Erica Hardy was selected as the National Sales Associate of the Year because, among other reasons, "her presence is always a strong positive force for the front desk team and overflows into the culture of the franchised location. Everyone who works alongside Erica can feel her passion and the importance she places in her heart for people."

The National Manager of the Year title is awarded to the franchised location manager who inspires the best in others and achieves business excellence in the pursuit of helping people feel their best. Among many accolades from her franchise owner Louise Markham, National Manager of the Year, Shakti Moon, "adores her team, and they feel empowered and supported by her. Shakti is equally dedicated to our clients and with calm resiliency, she provides customer support with her heart. As we continue to navigate the pandemic related challenges we face every day, I am grateful to have her by my side. This award is hard earned, and well deserved!"

The National Esthetician of the Year award recognizes the esthetician who best exemplifies the Massage Envy brand's commitment to helping members and guests with their skin care journey. Jin Young Chong was selected as National Esthetician of the Year for, among her many attributes," Jin Young educates each and every client on a cadence of services that she knows will get them the results they are looking for - and it clearly works! She truly is the gold standard for her location," said her franchise owner.

The National Therapist of the Year recognizes the Massage Therapist who best personifies a commitment to helping members and guests through the power of massage and assisted stretch. As his franchised location's most requested therapist, Avikesh Narayan was selected as the National Therapist of the Year because, according to the franchise owner, Cambridge Spa Group, Avikesh "represents and embodies a culture of helping and caring for his clients, guests and his co-workers each and every day in the clinic."

The awards ceremony was sponsored by Jan Marini Skin Research, with Obagi, PCA Skin, and Hyperice sponsoring individual awards. "We truly really appreciate our sponsors, not only for their strong support of this wonderful event, but their dedication to this great brand throughout the year," said Stiller.

For more information about Massage Envy, please visit www.massageenvy.com

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care service. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Massage Envy