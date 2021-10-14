INROADS' Visiones Academic Scholarships And Paid Internships Ignite The Pathway For Closing The Racial Economic Gap

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS, Inc. hosts their Virtual INROADS Visiones event on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. This annual, nationwide event celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and features prominent underserved Hispanic students and thought leaders of Hispanic/Latino heritage. The virtual event will take place at https://INROADS.brand.live/c/visiones-2021 .

INROADS Visiones impacts on three levels – assisting underserved Hispanic students financially, bridging the gap to college and supporting families. Through the scholarship program called Visiones 100, underserved Hispanic students who have achieved community and scholastic excellence with at least a 3.0 GPA, and 3.5 GPA for high school students, can apply for financial assistance. In addition, this is the inaugural year for the newly established Father Frank C. Carr Scholarship Award for deserving students at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish of Yuma, Arizona.

"INROADS observes Hispanic Heritage Month with its annual Visiones event to spotlight our Hispanic students and share in the incredible achievements of the Latinx community. Our 50-year journey has created an engine of difference with the ability to bridge disparities and provide opportunities," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS, Inc. "Our partners recognize that the leadership pipeline is expanded and made more robust by investing in the professional and personal development of high-potential underrepresented youth."

This year, Dollar General serves as an anchor partner for Visiones. Additional Visiones sponsors include Lockheed Martin, Georgia Power, Kaiser Permanente, TIAA, Cetera, Ping Identity, Anterix and UPS. Their partnership provides underserved Hispanic students with financial aid for education and exposure to their civic leadership programs.

INROADS' mission is to deliver innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Each year, the INROADS Visiones event focuses on Hispanic initiatives to provide effective programs and opportunities that prepare students for career readiness.

"As a member of the Latino community, I'm overwhelmed with pride knowing that the impact of Visiones is changing the lives of my community and across the nation," said Myrna Garcia-Clemmons, AVP, Head of National Hispanic Initiatives at INROADS.

Visit INROADS.org/Visiones-donate to support programs such as Visiones 100, and learn more about INROADS at INROADS.org .

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves nearly 1,000 interns. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

