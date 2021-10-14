Great Gulf Continues to Lead in the Industry as Home Builder of the Year for Mid/High-Rise at the 41st Annual Bild Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GREAT GULF was recognized as Home Builder of the Year Mid/High-Rise at the 41st Annual Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) Awards held October 7th. This is a seventh win for Great Gulf as home builder of the year.

L-R: Tad Putyra, Madeline Zito, Geoff Matthews, Amanda Wilson Watkins. (CNW Group/Great Gulf)

This award recognizes the mid-rise or high-rise builder who sets the standard for the rest of the industry through their professionalism and dedication to excellence. They are a leader in improving the overall image of the industry through their commitment to quality, caring for their customers and staff and contributing to their community. The builder exemplifies excellence in design and construction quality, customer care and professional development of staff, and contribution to the community, the industry and to BILD. A key component of the judging process is a customer satisfaction survey, which ensures that the end-user's experience is factored into the award criteria.

"What a great honour and achievement to receive the title of Home Builder of the Year Mid/High-Rise by BILD. This prestigious Pinnacle Award celebrates the work of the entire Great Gulf Group," said Niall Collins, Great Gulf President Residential. "I would like to recognize Tucker HiRise, the High-Rise Development Team, the Mid-Rise Development Team, the Design Group, Sustainability and Building Sciences, Customer Care, Sales and Marketing, Construction and Procurement, Housing and Land Development, H+ME Technology, Draft, and First Gulf for their ongoing commitment to excellence."

Great Gulf was also recognized as a finalist for Home Builder of the Year-Low-Rise and Best Semi-Detached/Townhome Design-Milton Village.

About Great Gulf Group

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf Homes an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer providing over 80,000 families with places to call home; Ashton Woods Homes, the 2nd largest private builder and 15th largest in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully-integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at www.greatgulf.com

