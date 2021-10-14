Capital Health Primary Care Doctors Top National Rankings for Patient Experience

HOPEWELL, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scott Kolander and Dr. Tara VanHise, two primary care physicians from Capital Health Medical Group, recently ranked first and third nationally in a patient satisfaction survey by MedStatix, a medical technology firm dedicated to improving specialty practice health care performance. Dr. Kolander (Capital Health Primary Care – Mountain View) and Dr. Tara VanHise (Capital Health Primary Care – Ewing) ranked in a national survey of more than 24,000 providers conducted by Medstatix.

The patient survey engine created by Medstatix is a cloud-based platform that helps physician practices monitor and measure the patient experience. Shortly after their visit with a participating provider, patients receive a short survey that provides real-time insights for providers into areas where they excel and those areas where they may need some attention. In the MedStatix report for the third quarter of 2021, Dr. Kolander ranked first nationally in the 100th percentile, with Dr. VanHise ranking third.

"Dr. Kolander and Dr. VanHise have practiced medicine in the Mercer County area for many years and have developed strong connections to their patients," said Dr. Jerrold Gertzman, medical director of Capital Health Medical Group – Primary Care. "Their rankings in the latest MedStatix survey affirm each doctor's longstanding commitment to the neighborhoods they serve and reflect Capital Health Medical Group's overall dedication to improving the health and well-being of people in Central New Jersey and Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania."

Dr. Scott Kolander is board certified in geriatric medicine and internal medicine and has almost 30 years of experience at Capital Health. He sees patients at Capital Health Primary Care – Mountain View, located in Mountain View Office Park at 850 Bear Tavern Road, Suite 309, Ewing, NJ 08628. Dr. Kolander received his medical degree at Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he also completed his internship and residency. To schedule an appointment at Capital Health Primary Care – Mountain View, call 609-656-8844 or visit capitalhealth.org/mountainview for more information.

Dr. Tara H. VanHise is board certified in family medicine and has been with Capital Health for more than a decade. She sees patients at Capital Health Primary Care – Ewing, located in the Parkway Corporate Center at 1230 Parkway Avenue, Suite 203, Ewing, New Jersey 08628. Dr. VanHise received her medical degree at New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, New York and completed her residency at Christ Hospital in Jersey City, New Jersey. To schedule an appointment at Capital Health Primary Care – Ewing, call 609-883-5454 or visit capitalhealth.org/ewing for more information.

Capital Health Medical Group is a network of more than 500 physicians and providers who offer carefully coordinated primary and specialty care. All Medical Group offices use a shared electronic medical records system, which allows providers to access medical records on secure network, making it convenient for patients to continue their care across an extensive network of primary and specialty care providers. Patients can also manage their health easier using the Capital Health Medical Group patient portal, which allows them to conveniently access information about any of their office visits online. For more information, or to find a Capital Health Medical Group provider near you, visit capitalhealthmedicalgroup.org.

