BigID Announces SAP Endorsed Apps Certification for its Discovery-in-Depth Data Insight Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, a leader in data management for privacy, security, and governance, today announced that the Discovery-in-Depth Data Insight Platform, a cloud native solution, is a certified SAP endorsed app available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

SAP Endorsed Apps are developed by independent software vendors that have been endorsed to support and complete SAP's vision to help customers become best-run intelligent enterprises . Solutions awarded with this premium certification go through in-depth technical testing, measurements against benchmarks results, and due diligence that meets stringent requirements in a customer environment.

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with SAP to include our subscription-based, cloud-native solution as a premium certified SAP endorsed app," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and Co-Founder of BigID. "BigID and SAP serve some of the largest and most global organizations in the market today. These companies have hundreds, if not thousands, of data sources across the enterprise, and BigID helps SAP offer businesses a solution to manage data for privacy, security, and governance."

The Discovery-in-Depth Data Insight Platform provides additional access to various BigID Apps for Privacy, Security and Data Governance, available upon request, as well as provides extended data source coverage to include SAP® SuccessFactors®. BigID also offers an on-premise solution, called SAP Data Mapping and Protection by BigID,

Businesses that use SAP solutions can now benefit from BigID's Discovery-in-Depth Data Insight Platform, which leverages industry leading data governance, security, and privacy benefits, along with integrated workflows, including:

Machine learning-augmented data catalogue with SAP Data Intelligence

Discover, classify, and understand the data and metadata landscape across all systems, while allowing business users to gain contextual insights to the full data landscape.

Privacy operationalization with SAP Privacy Governance

Drive comprehensive privacy workflows (PIA's, RoPA's, DSAR intake, etc.) while connecting to enterprise data.

Customer consent management integrated with SAP Customer Data Cloud

Allow organizations to give end customers control over the use of their data to manage consent and preferences. Help ensure consent is governed, validated, and managed across the enterprise data landscape with out-of-the-box integration.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise," said Tom Roberts, senior vice president, Partner Solution Success at SAP. "We applaud BigID on achieving SAP endorsed app status for its Discovery-in-Depth Data Insight Platform. Partners like BigID are positioned to help us deliver on a vision and provide new innovations to our customers – quickly, easily and with solutions that have achieved premium certification and support of SAP."

Visit SAP Store to learn more about the newly listed SAP endorsed app and to get a 1:1 demo with BigID experts.

About BigID

BigID reimagines data management for privacy, security, and governance – enabling organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. By applying advanced machine learning and deep data insight, BigID transforms data discovery and data intelligence to address data privacy, security, and governance challenges across all types of data, in any language, at petabyte-scale, across the data center and the cloud. BigID has raised over $250 million in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2020 and 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, #19 on the 2021 Inc 5000, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

