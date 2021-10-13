Zeem Solutions Takes Delivery of an Additional 24 GreenPower EV Stars

GreenPower Continues to Receive Significant Follow-on Orders for EV Star Product Line

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced that Zeem Solutions ("Zeem") took delivery in September of 24 GreenPower EV Stars, which is in addition to the 30 EV Stars delivered to Zeem since the beginning of this year.

GreenPower’s EV Star at Zeem Solutions’ Inglewood California Facility

Zeem Solutions provides e-mobility logistics solutions for small, medium and large fleet operators across the United States, offering a comprehensive solution that includes the vehicle, maintenance, charging and infrastructure for one monthly cost. The EV Stars sold to Zeem were previously on lease to Green Commuter.

The purpose-built EV Stars have been configured for 19 passengers with leather seats with additional features such as in-dash back up cameras and on-board telematics. The EV Stars come standard with a 118kWh battery and a range of up to 150 miles as well as dual charging capabilities for both AC and DC Fast charging.

Paul Gioupis, CEO of Zeem Solutions, commented, "The GreenPower EV Star has been a great performing vehicle for us and it has been well received by customers. This marks our 54th delivery of an EV Star product to Zeem, which is a milestone for both companies and we expect to continue this trajectory as we are working with GreenPower on additional deliveries by the end of the calendar year."

Ryne Shetterly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GreenPower, added, "The fact we are seeing additional orders from respected industry leaders like Zeem highlights GreenPower's ability to not only deliver units over the immediate term, but to have those units perform to specifications and earn this type of follow-on business." Shetterly continued, "We've seen a surge of interest in the EV Star as the economy reopens and Zeem is doing an incredible job at identifying those opportunities and helping GreenPower get the market exposure we deserve."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2021 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

