Geneseeq and Zai Lab Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Cancer Drug R&D

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Geneseeq Technology Inc. ("Geneseeq") and Zai Lab, Ltd. ("Zai Lab") (Nasdaq: ZLAB)(HKEX: 9688) announce new strategic collaboration in Shanghai, China. The companies will collaborate to facilitate the R&D and commercialization of Zai Lab's cancer drugs through business partnerships in clinical trial patient recruitment, central laboratory testing, companion diagnostics development and marketing activities. The announcement was made at the Zai Lab Innovation Summit on October 12th in Shanghai.

Marc Zhao, the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Geneseeq delivered a keynote speech on the landscape of gastrointestinal tumor detection and diagnosis during the conference. To conclude, Zhao said that Geneseeq and Zai Lab hope to use this strategic collaboration as the cornerstone to combine resources of both companies to provide high-quality cancer diagnostics and treatment solutions. I look forward to further joint actions between the two parties to improve cancer patient outcomes and generate positive societal impact.

William Liang , Chief Commercial Officer of Zai Lab and President of Greater China said: "In recent years, advances in genetic testing technology have boosted the continuous improvement of precision medicine and treatment programs. Zai Lab has three products listed in China with 10-15 more products expected to be approved. Many of them rely on biomarker testing. We hope to work with genetic testing partners to help patients achieve precise and personalized treatment. At the same time, we also look forward to working with these partners to improve the efficiency of drug research and development, shorten the development cycle, and accelerate product approvals."

The companies look forward to a strong alliance in providing more accurate and efficient treatment plans for patients.

About Geneseeq

Geneseeq is a research-driven company providing cutting-edge NGS technology to accelerate precision cancer care, with headquarters located in Canada and China. The company offers both pan-cancer panels analyzing 400+ genes and cancer-type specific gene panels to help match patients to optimal treatments, including targeted therapy and immunotherapy. Their CAP/CLIA/ISO15189-accredited Chinese site is equipped with multiple advanced NGS sequencing platforms and has sequenced 500,000+ clinical samples. For more information, please follow Geneseeq on Linkedin and Twitter .

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

View original content:

SOURCE Geneseeq Technology Inc.